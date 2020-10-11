Kangana Ranaut is gearing up to play the titular role in AL Vijay’s directorial Thalaivi. She would be portraying the role of former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and actress, J Jayalalithaa. The late political leader served six terms as the CM of Tamil Nadu and Kangana would be seen essaying this major role. The actress has shared a few news pics from the sets of Thalaivi and her uncanny resemble to Jayalalithaa will leave you amazed. Thalaivi: Makers Of Kangana Ranaut Starrer To Shoot The Climax By Mid-November In Hyderabad.

After wrapping up the latest schedule of Thalaivi, Kangana Ranaut shared a few pictures of her from the sets and also a pic of J Jayalalithaa. They are black and white pictures in which Kangana has dressed exactly like Jayalalithaa, looking like a replica of the revolutionary leader. While sharing the pics, she captioned it as, “With the blessings of Jaya Ma we completed one more schedule of Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader. After corona many things are different but between action and before cut nothing changes. Thank you team @vishinduri @ShaaileshRSingh #ALVijay”. Thalaivi: Kangana Ranaut Shares Pics From The Set, Says It Is It 'Soothing and Comforting'.

Kangana Ranaut’s Pics From The Sets Of Thalaivi

With the blessings of Jaya Ma we completed one more schedule of Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader. After corona many things are different but between action and before cut nothing changes. Thank you team @vishinduri @ShaaileshRSingh #ALVijay pic.twitter.com/CghmfK0JQf — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 11, 2020

Thalaivi will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. The makers had scheduled to release this biographical drama in June this year. However, due to COVID-19 pandemic the release date had to be pushed back.

