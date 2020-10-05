Kangana Ranaut has resumed shooting for the upcoming film, Thalaivi. Due to COVID-19 lockdown, the shoot was halted for a while in all movie industries. However, as the unlock phase has begun, the shoot of Kangana starrer biographical drama on late actress-politician Jayalalithaa, is on. The actress shared the stills of her discussion with director AL Vijay on the sets and said that it was amazing and soothing to be on the sets. Thalaivi: Kangana Ranaut Resumes Shoot of Jayalalithaa Biopic After Seven Months, Calls It Her Most Ambitious Project.

In the tweet, she wrote, "Good morning friends, these are some stills from yesterday’s early morning scene discussion with my absolutely talented and most affectionate director A.L Vijay ji, there are many amazing places in this world but the most soothing and comforting to me is a film set #Thalaivi." Kangana's look consists of a plain gray saree, glasses and a braid. Check out the pictures below.

Kangana's Tweet:

Good morning friends, these are some stills from yesterday’s early morning scene discussion with my absolutely talented and most affectionate director A.L Vijay ji, there are many amazing places in this world but the most soothing and comforting to me is a film set #Thalaivi pic.twitter.com/qGjw0nQjRQ — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 5, 2020

Thalaivi, being a multilingual project, is simultaneously being shot in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. It is written by K. V. Vijayendra Prasad. It also stars Arvind Swami, Prakash Raj, Jisshu Sengupta, Madhoo, Poorna, Bhagyashree.

