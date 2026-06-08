‘Karuppu’ OTT Release Date: When and Where To Watch Suriya and Trisha Krishnan’s Blockbuster Tamil Movie Online

Prime Video, India’s most loved entertainment destination, today announced June 12 as the exclusive worldwide streaming premiere of Tamil mega blockbuster Karuppu on the service. Directed by RJ Balaji, this fantasy action drama is produced by S R Prakashbabu and S R Prabhu under the banner of Dream Warrior Pictures with music composed by Sai Abhyankkar. Headlined by Suriya, the film features RJ Balaji and Trisha Krishnan in the lead roles. Suriya Says THIS in Cryptic Note As ‘Karuppu’ Director RJ Balaji and Editor R Kalaivanan Face Social Media Backlash.

Suriya’s ‘Karuppu’ Streaming Details

Hailed as the biggest Tamil film of the year, with a record-breaking performance at the box office, Karuppu will exclusively premiere on Prime Video in Tamil, alongside dubbed versions in Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada, and as Veerabhadrudu in Telugu, reaching audiences across India in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide on June 12.

‘Karuppu’ To Release on Prime Video on June 12

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Karuppu joins Prime Video's blockbuster lineup for Prime Day. This July, Amazon Prime Day is back in India for its tenth edition. Prime members can look forward to great deals, bigger savings, exciting new launches, blockbuster entertainment, and more.

“At Prime Video, we believe great stories with strong rooted cultural themes will always find their audience and Karuppu stands as a strong testament to this belief. We are delighted to bring one of Tamil Industries biggest blockbuster to Prime Video for our Indian and global audiences,” said Manish Menghani, director & head of content licensing, Prime Video, India.

“From Jai Bhim to Soorarai Pottru, Prime Video has been preferred home to some of Suriya’s most acclaimed and impactful movies. With Karuppu, we continue this association, delivering larger-than-life storytelling, high-octane action, and intense performances from powerhouse talent, including Trisha, director-actor RJ Balaji, and Suriya himself. We are confident this fantasy action drama will entertain, engage, as well as inspire audiences as it makes its global streaming premiere on Prime Video on June 12.”

Talking about the film, S R Prabhu, the producer, shared, “Karuppu celebrates the spirit of rooted storytelling while delivering the scale and emotion of a truly commercial entertainer. The unique blend of mythology, courtroom drama, action, and contemporary social themes gives the film a very distinct identity, brought to life by Suriya’s power-packed charisma and commanding screen presence. After a successful run at the box office, we are thrilled to partner with Prime Video to bring this incredible story to audiences across the country and around the world. We are confident that with the service’s incredible reach and access, Karuppu will enjoy the same blockbuster success on streaming that it enjoyed in theatres.”

On Karuppu’s upcoming launch on Prime Video, actor Suriya shared, “I am truly humbled by the immense love and appreciation Karuppu has received at the box office. Now the movie is set for its streaming premiere worldwide exclusively on Prime Video from June 12. It is wonderful to see the continuous outpour of love & response. Look forward to the OTT premiere as well.” Trisha Krishnan REACTS to Being the ‘Common Factor’ in Vijay, Ajith Kumar and Suriya’s Highest-Grossing Films (View Post).

Karuppu follows guardian deity Vettai Karuppu, who takes the human form as a lawyer to fight corruption in a court system exploiting ordinary people.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 03:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).