Malayalam Actor Manikandan Achari Gets Married to Anjali Amid Lockdown (View Pic)

Malayalam Actor Manikandan Achari and Anjali (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Malayalam actor Manikandan Achari, who shot to fame for his role in the film Kammatipaadam, has tied the knot with Anjali on April 26. The wedding has taken place amid coronavirus lockdown. Pics from the actor’s simple wedding ceremony has taken the internet by storm. Manikandan and Anjali’s wedding ceremony took place at the Erroor Temple in the presence of the couple’s family members adhering to the lockdown protocols imposed by the authorities, reports TOI. The report further states that the money saved by the actor for the wedding has been donated to CM’s Relief Fund. Amala Paul Gets Married to Bhavinder Singh Amid Coronavirus Outbreak? Pics from Malayalam Actress’ Wedding Go Viral.

Manikandan Achari and Anjali’s wedding was fixed six months ago and the couple had decided to have a grand ceremony. But owing to coronavirus outbreak, they decided not to postpone the wedding date but instead keep it an intimate affair. Earlier in an interview to Mathrubhumi, the Malayalam actor had stated, “Only close relatives and friends will attend the wedding. My bride Anjali and her relatives also supported this decision. As the wedding was fixed earlier, celebrities from the film industry were also invited. But now the situation changed a lot. I believe, being a responsible citizen I am obliged to cancel the grand function and have a simple wedding for the safety of all.” Nikhil Kumaraswamy Marries Revathi in Low-Key Ceremony at Farmhouse in Karnataka Amid Lockdown.

Newly Married Couple Manikandan Achari And Anjali

In the pics that are going viral, Manikandan Achari and Anjali can be seen dressed in the traditional wedding attires. The newly married couple has also ensured to carry the mask for the ceremony. In other pictures, the relatives of the duo are also seen wearing masks. Heartiest congratulations to Manikandan Achari and Anjali on their wedding!