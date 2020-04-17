Nikhil Kumaraswamy Marries Revathi in Low-Key Ceremony at Farmhouse in Karnataka Amid Lockdown, Father & Former State CM HD Kumaraswamy Says 'Social Distancing Would Have Been a Challenge at Home'

Nikhil Kumaraswamy Marries Revathi (Photo Credits: ANI)

Bengaluru, April 17: Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy, tied the knot with Revathi, the grand-niece of former Congress Minister for Housing M Krishnappa, today in Bengaluru. The wedding took place in the middle of the lockdown that is currently imposed in the country to curb the spread of coronavirus.

According to a PTI report, Kumaraswamy had earlier explained in a video message that the event will be a low-key affair of two families with a minimum number of people. He further appealed to his party workers, relatives and well-wishers not to visit the venue. Kumaraswamy mentioned that they had earlier planned the wedding at their home only after the lockdown was announced.

However, since social distancing would be a challenge, they decided to organise it at Ramanagara. He further mentioned that the decision to organise the marriage was taken after consulting doctors, including those in his family, he said.

Check the pictures of the wedding shared by ANI:

Karnataka: Nikhil Kumarswamy, son of former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy, tied the knot with Revathi, the grand-niece of former Congress Minister for Housing M Krishnappa, today in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/HrLpGD5s9p — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2020

A video of the wedding was also shared on Twitter:

#WATCH Karnataka: Nikhil Kumarswamy, son of former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy, tied the knot with Revathi, the grand-niece of former Congress Minister for Housing M Krishnappa, today in Ramnagar. (Video source: anonymous wedding guest) pic.twitter.com/5DH9fjNshQ — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2020

According to a Times Now report, a row erupted after journalists were not allowed to enter the marriage venue. Media was stopped at least 15 kilometres from the venue where the wedding took place. Police stopped them informing that they have a list of people who will be allowed to go beyond the point. The number of positive cases in Karnataka stood at 315, with a death toll of 13 people.