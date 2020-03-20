Amala Paul Gets Married to Bhavinder Singh Amid Coronavirus Outbreak? Pics from Malayalam Actress’ Wedding Go Viral

Amala Paul and Bhavninder Singh (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Amala Paul is known for her works in the Malayalam and Tamil film industry. The actress has topped the headlines after her pictures with boyfriend Bhavinder Singh hit the internet. And these aren’t any regular PDA pics, but reportedly photos from the couple’s wedding ceremony. As per leading media reports, amid coronavirus outbreak, Amala Paul has secretly tied the knot to the Mumbai-based singer, Bhavinder Singh. Amala Paul Ready to Get Married Again after Ex AL Vijay Gets Hitched?

If the reports are to be believed, then this is Amala Paul’s second marriage. The actress was first married to filmmaker AL Vijay. Their marriage did not last for more than three years. In February 2017, Amala and AL Vijay were granted divorce. In July 2019, AL Vijay tied the knot again with Dr R Aishwarya. It was an arranged marriage and Amala even congratulated her ex-husband for the new beginning. Back then Amala had also admitted that she is seeing someone, but refuted to share the details of her beau. Amala Paul on Ex-husband AL Vijay’s Second Marriage: I Wholeheartedly Wish Him a Happy Married Life.

Amala Paul And Bhavinder Singh’s Wedding Pics

In an interview to The Indian Express, Amala Paul was quoted as saying, “Yes, I am seeing someone. I would love to get married, have a baby and adopt one. I feel calmer and more secure now.” Neither Amala nor Bhavinder have announced about them tying the knot. A source close to the actress revealed to TOI that Amala has not gotten hitched and she is still single. Stay tuned for further updates!