Thalapathy Vijay is currently one of the biggest stars in India. The Tamil superstar enjoys a massive fan following all over the country. However, the actor, who is currently one of the most in-demand actors, has decided to bid farewell to his acting career and serve the people of Tamil through his political party, TVK (Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam). If the Leo star is adored to such an extent, imagine the love his son receives! Vijay's son, Jason Sanjay, recently made a rare public appearance at a wedding, and his photos and videos instantly went viral online. ‘Thalapathy 69’ Titled ‘Jana Nayagan’! Vijay’s First Look From H Vinoth’s Political Thriller, Co-Starring Bobby Deol and Pooja Hegde, Unveiled on Republic Day 2025.

Jason Sanjay Is a Carbon Copy of His Dad Thalapathy Vijay

Thalapathhy Vijay and Sangeetha's son, Jason Sanjay, made a rare public appearance on Tuesday (February 25). The 24-year-old was spotted attending the wedding of PMK (Pattai Makkal Katchi), president GK Mani's son in Tamil Nadu. A video of Sanjay arriving at the venue was shared on X (previously Twitter), which instantly went viral. In the clip, Sanjay was seen greeting the newlyweds on stage, and he was also felicitated with a shawl and garland by GK Mani's family members.

Fans reacting to the clip are in awe of the young man, drawing parallels with his superstar dad. Reacting to the striking resemblance between the father-son duo, a fan wrote, "Like Father Like Son", while another commented, "same smile, same humility." Another fan wrote called Jason, "Mini Thalapathy". ‘Entirely Unacceptable’: Rajinikanth’s Team Issues Statement Over Offensive Remarks Against Thalapathy Vijay Amid Fan Feud.

Mini Thalapathy is here! 👦👨 Jason Sanjay, son of #ThalapathyVijay, is a carbon copy of his dad! 😍 #Vijay #JasonSanjay pic.twitter.com/8ywU14ao4s — Filmi Channel (@filmichannell) February 26, 2025

On the work front, Jason Sanjay is all set to make his directorial debut under A Subaskaran's Lyca Productions. The untitled project will star Sundeep Kishan and pre-production work for the same has already commenced. On the other hand, Thalapathy Vijay is currently shooting for his last film, Jana Nayagan. Touted to be a political thriller, the movie directed by H Vinoth also stars Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol in lead roles.

