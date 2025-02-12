Amidst fan wars, celebrity figures often find themselves caught in the crossfire. A recent example involves superstar Rajinikanth’s team, which has issued an official statement denouncing defamatory comments made against actor Vijay. The statement emphasised that such remarks contradict their values, stressing that Rajinikanth does not endorse or support any negative statements about fellow actors. The controversy arose after a viral feud between the fanbases of Thalaivar and Vijay took a nasty route, prompting the need for Rajinikanth's team to clarify their stance. ‘Jailer 2’ Is Official! Rajinikanth’s ‘Tiger’ Muthuvel Pandian Returns in Thrilling New Promo Featuring Nelson and Anirudh Ravichander (Watch Announcement Video).

Rajinikanth's Team's Statement Over Defamatory Remarks Against Vijay

Rajinikanth’s team issued a firm statement condemning ill remarks made against actor Vijay by someone claiming to be a fan of Jailer star. The team declared, “These remarks are entirely unacceptable and go against the principles upheld by true Rajinikanth fans." They further stated, “The repeated sharing of such harmful content only fosters division and animosity. Media and social networks should take responsibility and refrain from perpetuating such incidents." The statement emphasised that cinema should unite people, not divide them, urging fans to celebrate their favourite stars with respect and positivity. ‘Jana Nayagan’ Second Look Out! Thalapathy Vijay Wields a Whip As He Recreates MGR’s Iconic Pose in New Poster (See Pic).

What Exactly Happened Between Rajinikanth & Vijay's Fans?

Rajinikanth and Vijay, two towering figures in Tamil cinema, boast massive fan followings, each with fervent supporters. Recently, tensions between their fanbases escalated following an online incident where individuals claiming to be Rajinikanth’s fans made offensive remarks about Vijay, even suggesting he be targeted with eggs. This ignited outrage among Vijay’s followers, sparking a widespread online clash.

Though rumours of rivalry between the two have circulated for years due to their competing films and loyal fans, both stars have always maintained a cordial relationship and never indulged in direct competition.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 12, 2025 02:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).