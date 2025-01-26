The title and first look of Thalapathy 69 have been revealed on Republic Day 2025. Thalapathy Vijay’s much-awaited film, which is reportedly his final project before entering politics, has been titled Jana Nayagan. The first-look poster features Vijay in a casual outfit, happily clicking a selfie with people dressed in an all-white ensemble in the background. Directed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, the political thriller also stars Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Narain, Mamitha Baiju, and others in pivotal roles. The makers of Jana Nayagan have yet to announce the film’s release date. ‘Thalapathy 69’ Release Date: Vijay’s Final Acting Venture Co-Starring Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol To Arrive in Theatres on THIS Date in October 2025?

Thalapathy Vijay in ‘Jana Nayagan’

