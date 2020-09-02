Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim are one of the sweetest and the most adorable couples of Mollywood. The duo met on the sets of the blockbuster Malayalam film Bangalore Days in which they were seen as a reel life couple. The couple fell for each other on the sets of this movie. It is true that marriages are made in heaven and this lovely pair has proved that fairytales exist. Nazriya and Fahadh have set major couple goals not only in reel, but even in real. One really cannot take their eyes off from his perfect, adorable pair! Nazriya Nazim – Fahadh Faasil Attempt the Gesture Challenge During Quarantine and They’re Clearly Enjoying It!

Nazriya Nazim has shared two monochrome pictures on Intagram in which she is seen all smiles with her husband Fahadh Faasil. The husband and wife duo dressed in casual avatars, seemed to be all relaxed and enjoying the moment. Well, the couple just produced the film C U Soon, released on Amazon Prime Video, and this Malayalam movie has opened to positive reviews. Looks like those positive reviews is also one of the reasons for this happiness. If you haven’t seen the pictures yet, take a look at them below, right away! Trance Trailer: Fahadh Faasil’s Eccentric Motivational Speaker and Nazriya Nazim’s Chic Avatar Leave Us Curious About This Black Comic Thriller (Watch Video).

Fahadh Faasil And Nazriya Nazim

View this post on Instagram 🙏🏻 #gratitude #heartisfull❤️ A post shared by Nazriya Nazim Fahadh (@nazriyafahadh) on Sep 1, 2020 at 1:12am PDT

During an interview, Nazriya Nazim had shared how she had asked the big question to Fahadh Faasil. She stated, “During the shooting of Bangalore Days, we were sitting in a room. Only two of us were there. So I asked him ‘Will you marry me?. I promise I will care for you’” and rest is history. Nazriya and Fahadh tied the knot on August 21, 2014 in Thiruvananthapuram.

