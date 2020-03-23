Nayanthara – Vignesh Shivan and Nazriya Nazim – Fahadh Faasil Attempt the Gesture Challenge on TikTok During Quarantine, and They’re Clearly Enjoying It! Watch Video

Nayanthara – Vignesh Shivan and Nazriya Nazim – Fahadh Faasil (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Celebs have a hectic schedule, due to which we don’t often get to catch a glimpse of them having fun time on social media platforms. But due to coronavirus outbreak, shoots have been cancelled in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. And with that, many stars are at home and utilising their time indulging in some productive activities. But besides that, there is some fun grip that has hold on to many celebs during quarantine – the gesture challenge on TikTok. Justin Bieber and Hailey Are Making Their Quarantine Period Fun and This Sexy TikTok Video is Proof!

The gesture challenge on TikTok, which is also known as the hand emojis challenge, has turned out to be a hit. From the commoners to celebs, many are taking this challenge, which is from Y2K’s popular song called "Lalala". For the unversed, in this challenge, a sequence of hand gestures will appear on your screens and one has to complete the line-up in the exact order. We saw a host of Bollywood and Hollywood stars taking this fun challenge with their partners or pals. Right now, fans are enjoying to see how south cinemas popular couples, Nayanthara – Vignesh Shivan and Nazriya Nazim – Fahadh Faasil, have also attempted the gesture challenge on TikTok. While Nayanthara – Vignesh’s attempt was well-coordinated, on the other hand, you’ll see how Nazriya aced the challenge whilst her hubby Fahadh could just keep watching. Johny Lever and Daughter Jamie Team Up For The First Time For a TikTok Video and This Is What We Needed To Loosen Up a Bit!

Gesture Challenge by Nayanthara – Vignesh Shivan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by shootout page (@pondy_clicksz) on Mar 23, 2020 at 12:58am PDT

Gesture Challenge by Nazriya Nazim – Fahadh Faasil

These are some of the fun activities that celebs are doing while they are at home owing to coronavirus outbreak. According to you, which couple was the best in attempting the gesture challenge?