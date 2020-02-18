Trance Trailer: Fahadh Faasil’s Eccentric Motivational Speaker and Nazriya Nazim’s Chic Avatar Leave Us Curious About This Black Comic Thriller (Watch Video)

Trance Movie Trailer (Photo Credits: Anwar Rasheed Entertainment)

Real-life married couple Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim are coming together on the big screen for the second time in Anwar Rasheed's Trance. The last time we saw them in a movie together was in the 2014 film Bangalore Days. While they were a married couple in that Anjali Menon film, it looks like that could also be the case with Trance, the trailer of which came out on February 18, 2020. Anwar, who had earlier directed films like Rajamanikyam, Chotta Mumbai, and Ustad Hotel, is also producing the film under his banner Anwar Rasheed Entertainment. Year Ender 2019: These 10 Movies of Mammootty, Fahadh Faasil, Asif Ali, Parvathy Had Won Our Hearts This Year.

The word 'trance' means the delirious condition in which a person is left in a hypnotic condition, with no care for the surroundings. The trailer of Trance imbibes some parts of the above description in the way how certain scenes are played and the overall feel of the promo. Fahadh Faasil plays a motivational speaker whose eccentric manners have created a large fanbase for himself, and earned him enough money to have not one, but two planes.

Nazriya is seen in a very chic avatar for the first time in her career, with a close connection to the protagonist. We also see glimpses of the supremely talented supporting cast in the promo, including director Gautham Menon, Soubin Shahir, Chemban Vinod Jose, Dileesh Pothan and Vinayakan. Trance New Poster: Fahadh Faasil Gives a Rockstar Vibe in This New Still From Anwar Rasheed's Film (View Pic).

Watch The Trailer Below:

The trailer left us with a lot of intrigue, even though we are still clueless about the premise of the movie. Amal Neerad is handling the cinematography for the movie, while music is by Jackson Vijayan. Oscar-winner Resul Pookutty is in charge of the sound design.

Trance is releasing in Kerala on February 20, 2020. So how did you like the trailer? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.