'Mollywood Times' vs CBFC: Kerala Police Register Case Against Makers of Naslen's Latest Film Over Censor Violations

In a significant development for the South Indian film industry, the Malayalam film Mollywood Times, featuring popular actor Naslen, has landed in legal trouble. Kerala Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the film's makers, exhibitors, and distributors on charges of violating censorship norms. The action comes after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) lodged a formal complaint, alleging that the version of the film currently running in theatres deviates significantly from the one that received certification. Why Did Naslen’s ‘Mollywood Times’ Release Without a Trailer? Director Abhinav Sunder Nayak Reveals.

Kerala Police Book ‘Mollywood Times’ Makers over Censor Violations

The Thiruvallam Police in Thiruvananthapuram initiated the case after receiving a complaint from the regional officer of the CBFC, under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The complaint, filed on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, led to the registration of the FIR on Thursday, June 18, 2026. Those booked include the film's producer Ashiq Usman, director Abhinav Sunder Nayak, the distributor, digital cinema content service providers, and theatre owners involved in the film's screening.

The Allegations

The core of the controversy stems from allegations that 'Mollywood Times' was screened in cinemas with content that had not been approved by the CBFC. According to the FIR, the CBFC had granted the film a U/A 16+ certificate only after directing the makers to delete certain scenes and mute objectionable dialogues. However, it is alleged that the version exhibited in theatres not only failed to comply with these directions but also included additional explicit or 'sleazy' content that was not part of the certified cut. Specifically, sources indicate that certain expletives that were supposed to be muted were audible during theatrical screenings.

Mollywood Times, a psychological dark comedy, was released on June 5, 2026, in theatres worldwide. Directed by Abhinav Sunder Nayak, known for Mukundan Unni Associates, the film stars Naslen as Vineeth Madhavan, a young man obsessed with becoming a renowned horror filmmaker. The cast also includes Sharaf U Dheen as co-lead, along with Sangeeth Prathap, Althaf Salim, Roshan Shanavas, Prasanth Alexander, and Rajesh Madhavan in key roles. Basil Joseph and Vineeth Sreenivasan made cameo appearances.

Legal Ramifications and Investigation

The case has been registered under Section 7(1)(a)(ii) of the Cinematograph Act, 1952. This section addresses violations related to the public exhibition of certified films, specifically covering instances of screening uncertified films, altering a movie after it has been cleared, or allowing minors to watch an adult-rated (A) film. If the allegations are proven, the offence could lead to severe penalties, including imprisonment for up to three years and a fine of up to INR 1 lakh. Not ‘Jana Nayagan’, THIS Thalapathy Vijay Film to Re-Release in Theatres on His 52nd Birthday.

Police officials have stated that notices will be issued to the accused, and further questioning will be conducted as part of the ongoing investigation. Despite the escalating legal controversy, Mollywood Times continues its theatrical run.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 04:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).