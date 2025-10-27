The wedding bells are ringing for actor Nara Rohith and his fiancee Sireesha, as the couple has officially begun their four-day wedding celebrations in Hyderabad. The joyous occasion kicked off with a traditional Haldi ceremony, setting the tone for what promises to be a grand and memorable affair. Telugu Actors Nara Rohith and Siree Leela Get Engaged; Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Blesses the Couple at the Ceremony (View Pics)

Watch Nara Rohith and Sireesha’s Haldi Ceremony Glimpse:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jana Varahi Media (@jana_varahi_media)

Nara Rohith and Sireesha’s Haldi Ceremony

The Haldi event was attended by close friends and family members, including actor Sree Vishnu, who was seen celebrating with the soon-to-be-married couple. Sireesha looked elegant in a soft blue silk saree, glowing with happiness as she and Rohith enjoyed the festive rituals surrounded by loved ones. ‘Sundarakanda’ Release Date: Nara Rohith’s Upcoming Romantic Drama Film To Hit Theatres on August 27.

Nara Rohith and Sireesha’s Wedding Date

According to reports, the celebrations will continue with a Mehendi ceremony on October 28, followed by a star-studded Sangeet night on October 29. The wedding ceremony is scheduled for October 30, 2025 at 10:35 PM in Hyderabad. The couple’s team has been actively sharing photos and videos from the pre-wedding festivities on social media, giving fans a glimpse into the vibrant atmosphere filled with laughter, music and heartfelt moments.

Nara Rohith and Sireesha’s Love Story

Nara Rohith and Sireesha, who have been in a relationship for over three years, first met on the sets of their film Prathinidhi 2 and have been inseparable ever since. Their engagement took place on October 13, 2024, in Hyderabad, and was attended by several well-known personalities, including Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu. ‘Sundarakanda’: Nara Rohith’s Romantic Drama Cleared by CBFC With U/A Certificate (View Poster)

Nara Rohith and Sireesha's Grand Celebrity Wedding

The couple’s wedding is expected to see the presence of top film stars, politicians, and industry friends, making it one of the most talked-about celebrity weddings of the year. Fans are already flooding social media with love and blessings for the duo, who are admired for their genuine bond and chemistry both on and off screen. As the countdown to the big day begins, all eyes are on Nara Rohith and Sireesha, who are ready to embark on a new chapter of their lives

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Jana Varahi Media), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 27, 2025 02:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).