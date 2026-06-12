‘Peddi’: Did Janhvi Kapoor Double Her Acting Fee to INR 8 Crore for Ram Charan’s Film? Here’s What We Know

South Cinema is buzzing with reports about Janhvi Kapoor's escalating fees, particularly for her recent outing in the Ram Charan-led sports drama, Peddi. The film was released on June 4, 2026, and has sparked discussions around Kapoor's remuneration. 'Peddi': Director Buchi Babu Sana Apologises Over Janhvi Kapoor Objectification Row, Promises Changes in Film.

Janhvi Kapoor's Staggering INR 8 Crore Fee for ‘Peddi’

According to reliable trade sources, Janhvi Kapoor reportedly commanded a staggering INR 8 crore for her role as the female lead in Peddi alongside Ram Charan. This figure marks a significant milestone for the actress, making it her biggest pay cheque to date in her career. The reported remuneration reflects a substantial increase from her previous Telugu venture, Devara: Part 1, where she is said to have received INR 5 crore.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, "This is the biggest pay cheque of her career and she was a thorough professional on the sets of Peddi." Industry observers believe this substantial fee for Peddi could set a new benchmark for her future negotiations in the competitive Telugu film industry, highlighting her growing demand and stature.

More About ‘Peddi’

'Peddi', previously known by its working title RC16, is a pan-India rural sports action drama directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The film was officially titled 'Peddi' on March 27, 2025. It features Global Star Ram Charan in the titular role, alongside Janhvi Kapoor, with a supporting cast including Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar as the antagonist, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyendu Sharma. The musical score for the film is composed by Oscar-winning artist AR Rahman, who reportedly also hiked his remuneration for the project to INR 8 crore.

Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, in association with Sukumar Writings and Mythri Movie Makers, Peddi was mounted on a colossal budget reportedly ranging between INR 300-350 crore. Ram Charan himself is said to have charged between INR 120-130 crore for his role. Principal photography for the film commenced on November 22, 2024, and concluded by the end of April 2026.

Janhvi Kapoor's Upcoming Projects

Born on March 6, 1997, Janhvi Kapoor, aged 29, made her Telugu debut with Koratala Siva's Devara: Part 1 in 2024, starring opposite Jr NTR. Peddi marks her second venture in Telugu cinema. The report also states that the actress will be next seen in Atlee and Allu Arjun's Raaka. In Hindi, she will next be seen in Lag Ja Gale alongside Tiger Shroff and Lakshya.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Bollywood Hungama), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 10:32 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).