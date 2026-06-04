Actor and filmmaker R. Parthiban met with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay at his office on Wednesday. The interaction marks the first official meeting between the two public figures since Parthiban sparked controversy with his public remarks about actress Trisha Krishnan. Since Chief Minister Vijay assumed office, various members of the Tamil film fraternity have visited him to express solidarity, with Parthiban being the latest high-profile visitor from the industry. Did Trisha Krishnan React to R Parthiban's Comment in Cryptic Post Amid Thalapathy Vijay Affair Rumours? Here’s What She Said.

R Parthiban Meets Vijay at His Chennai Office

During the courtesy call, Parthiban presented the actor-turned-politician with a specialised painting. The artwork depicts Chief Minister Vijay dressed as a prince standing next to a royal throne.

Images shared on social media show Parthiban and Vijay posing together with the large portrait. Alongside the painting, Parthiban attached a formal congratulatory note written in Tamil. In the message, he praised Vijay’s transition from cinema to public office and referred to him as an "Emperor" and a leader of "world politics."

R Parthiban Presents Vijay With a Portrait

Veteran actor-director R. Parthiban called on Tamil Nadu CM Joseph Vijay at his office in Chennai today. pic.twitter.com/zAlJ1XOOv6 — Vijay Fans Trends (@VijayFansTrends) June 3, 2026

R Parthiban's Instagram Story

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

R Parthiban's Previous Comments About Trisha Krishnan

The high-profile meeting follows significant media scrutiny regarding comments Parthiban previously made about actress Trisha Krishnan. The issue initially arose during a rapid-fire segment at an awards ceremony, where Parthiban was asked to react to a photograph of Vijay and Trisha attending a wedding together.

Responding to the photo, Parthiban made a reference to Trisha's character in the film Ponniyin Selvan, stating that "Kundhavai has to be made to sit at home." While the filmmaker later stated that his initial comment was entirely spontaneous, he later doubled down on the sentiment in a follow-up video. In that statement, he suggested that Trisha should have skipped the wedding reception to avoid affecting Vijay's public profile, adding that she "could have stayed home."

Vijay's Personal Life

The meeting also comes amid ongoing public interest in Chief Minister Vijay’s personal life and political career. The Chief Minister is currently navigating legal divorce proceedings involving his wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam. Media reports indicate that the legal petition includes unverified allegations concerning an unnamed actress. R Parthiban Takes Fresh Dig at Trisha Krishnan Amid Thalapathy Vijay-Sangeetha Sornalingam Divorce, Labels Actress As ‘Third Person’ (Watch Video).

Despite the past controversy, Parthiban used the meeting to reiterate his political support for the new administration. In his messages to the Chief Minister, the filmmaker expressed confidence in Vijay's governance, stating that the leader would prioritise public welfare and usher in a new era for Tamil Nadu.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (R Parthiban's Instagram account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2026 11:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).