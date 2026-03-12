The ongoing public dispute between veteran filmmaker R Parthiban and actress Trisha Krishnan has taken a sharp turn. In a newly released video, Parthiban retracted his earlier gestures of regret, launching a stinging critique of the actress and labelling her a "third party" in the personal controversies surrounding superstar Thalapathy Vijay. Did Trisha Krishnan React to R Parthiban's Comment in Cryptic Post Amid Thalapathy Vijay Affair Rumours? Here’s What She Said.

The friction, which stems from Trisha’s public appearance with Vijay amid his high-profile divorce proceedings, has now evolved into a war of words that is trending across social media.

‘Vijay 1st, Wife 2nd, Trisha 3rd’, Says R Parthiban

In his latest video statement, Parthiban categorised the individuals involved in the current media storm to justify his commentary. He described the situation as a hierarchy of relevance, stating, "Vijay is the first person, his wife Sangeetha is the second person, and I spoke about the third person [Trisha]."

He dismissed Trisha’s role in the narrative as secondary, further asserting that his initial comments were not intended to be offensive but were a reflection of industry sentiment. He claimed that many within the film circle felt the actress, whom he noted is over 40, should have exercised better judgment. "These thoughts remained in the bottom of my heart," he said, suggesting that Trisha could have avoided accompanying Vijay to a recent wedding to protect his image.

Allegations of Fabricated Stories

The filmmaker also addressed Trisha’s recent post on X (formerly Twitter), in which she accused an unnamed "individual" of orchestrating a segment at an awards show to display her photo and provoke a comment. Parthiban denied any involvement in the production of the event.

"It's 100 percent a lie that I deliberately wanted her photo," Parthiban said in the video. "Never till my death would I accept money and do anything wrong."

He characterised Trisha’s social media response, where she called his remarks "stupid" and "crude", as "third-rate." He explained that his original "Kundavai" pun (suggesting the character stay at home) was a spontaneous rhyming remark prompted by the event’s anchor.

Impact on Vijay’s Political Ambitions

A significant portion of Parthiban’s critique focused on the potential damage to Thalapathy Vijay’s political career. Vijay recently launched his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), and is preparing for a transition into full-time governance.

Parthiban argued that the optics of the wedding appearance, where Vijay and Trisha arrived and left in the same vehicle, were more damaging than previous professional setbacks. "My honest feeling is that Thalapathy Vijay has overcome enormous obstacles... Even the Karur stampede did not damage him as much as this wedding reception did," he claimed.

Watch R Parthiban’s Latest YouTube Video:

More About the Controversy

The controversy is set against the backdrop of a divorce petition filed by Vijay’s wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam. The petition reportedly seeks the dissolution of their marriage and alleges "mental cruelty."

While rumours of a relationship between Vijay and Trisha have circulated for years, their recent joint public appearance served as a catalyst for the current debate. While some industry figures, including Khushbu Sundar, have defended the actors' right to privacy, Parthiban’s latest video suggests that the professional community remains divided on the issue of public optics. Priyanka Chopra Jonas Recalls Working With Thalapathy Vijay in Debut Film ‘Tamizhan’, Talks About His Massive Superstardom.

Parthiban concluded his video by standing his ground, saying, "The truth is... it will continue, it may continue," signalling that he has no intention of backing down from his stance.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 12, 2026 07:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).