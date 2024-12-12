Rajinikanth, born on December 12, 1950, celebrates his birthday today. Known as Thalaiva to millions, he is a living legend in Indian cinema, whose charismatic presence has left an indelible mark on audiences worldwide. From humble beginnings to becoming the face of superstardom, Rajinikanth’s journey is nothing short of inspiring. His performances are filled with raw emotion, unmatched style, and a unique blend of action. Every film he touches turns into gold, and his fans, known for their devotion, celebrate not only his acting but also his humanitarian spirit. Today, as he turns another year older, we look at five must-watch films that define his legacy. Aamir Khan To Be a Part of Rajinikanth’s Next Film – Reports.

Enthiran (2010)

A groundbreaking film in Rajinikanth's career, Enthiran (Robot in Hindi) saw him play the role of a scientist who creates an android. His performance as both Dr Vaseegaran and the villainous Chitti is unforgettable.

Kabali (2016)

A film that marked Rajinikanth’s return as a gangster, Kabali is filled with intense emotions and action. His portrayal of a Tamil man seeking justice and reconnecting with his roots is powerful.

Baasha (1995)

Baasha shows Rajinikanth in his most iconic role as an auto driver with a mysterious past.

Shivaji: The Boss (2007)

In Shivaji, Rajinikanth plays a man who fights against corruption in society, using his wealth and wit.

Jailer (2023)

One of his more recent hits, Jailer proves Rajinikanth still has what it takes to capture hearts. His performance as a strict and yet caring father continues to win admiration.

On this special day, the world unites to wish Rajinikanth, a heart full of admiration and love. Happy Birthday, Thalaiva!

