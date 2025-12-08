Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, who last helmed the Rajinikanth starrer Coolie is yet to officially announce his next film. The Tamil director, who has a slew of other big projects in his pipeline, also has an action film with Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan. During his recent appearance at an event, the actor did not silence the rumours about his much-anticipated collab with Loki and clarified that discussions for the project are still going and the film has not been dropped. 'Happy Patel - Khatarnak Jasoos': Aamir Khan Unveils Vir Das’ Directorial Debut with a Hilarious Announcement Video - WATCH.

Aamir Khan X Lokesh Kanagaraj Happening?

During his appearance at the 23rd Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Aamir Khan clarified that he is still in talks with Lokesh Kanagaraj for an upcoming action film and clarified that they are waiting to reconnect for a narration.

The actor said, "Lokesh and I are supposed to meet. Last month, we spoke and he said he is coming to Mumbai at some point. We will go through the narration. As of now, it is on the cards."

Aamir Khan on Doing One Film a Year

At the summit, the host passed along a fan question to Aamir Khan, asking why he chooses to do only one film a year and whether he plans to continue with that approach. Responding to this, Aamir shared, "My intention is to do one film a year, My emotion is also to do one film a year but that doesnt happen. I dont know what to do."

He added, "It depends on what films you do. I did say I'll try and do one film a year. If I like something, I can't do a film if I don't like it." Aamir Khan was last seen in a cameo appearance in Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie as Dahaa. The movie received mixed responses from both fans and critics. Coolie is a standalone film and not linked to Kanagaraj's famed LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe). ‘Coolie’ Movie Review: Anirudh, Not Rajinikanth, Is Real Lifeline in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Weakest Film to Date! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Aamir Khan Breaks Silence on His Upcoming Project With Lokesh Kanagaraj

Aamir Khan and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Work Front

Aamir Khan, who was last seen in Sitaare Zameen Par, will next have a cameo role in stand-up comedian and actor Vir Das' upcoming directorial debut, Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos. The movie is backed by Aamir Khan Productions. On the other hand, Lokesh Kanagaraj is busy with the pre-production of his upcoming LCU film Kaithi 2 starring Karthi. The movie will reportedly go on floors in early 2026.

