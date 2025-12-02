Tamil superstar Rajinikanth, who was last seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's film Coolie, is currently shooting for his highly anticipated sequel Jailer 2. The upcoming Tamil action drama marks the reunion of Rajinikanth and Nelson Dilipkumar, who also helmed the first part. A lot of names are doing the rounds on the internet about the film’s cast, but this latest update will definitely leave you hyped up even more. Fresh reports claim that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan might appear in Jailer 2 for a cameo role. ‘Jailer 2’: Mohanlal To Commence Shooting for Rajinikanth-Starrer Upcoming Tamil Action Drama in December 2025? Here’s What We Know.

Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Jailer 2’?

If the latest media reports are to be believed, Shah Rukh Khan will be making a cameo appearance in Rajinikanth's upcoming film Jailer 2. According to the latest buzz, makers of the film are eyeing a "major Hindi superstar" to make the film's already grand scale even bigger. Although there is no official confirmation about Rajinikanth and SRK's collab for Jailer 2. Expectations from the film keep rising as all the speculations doing the rounds online continue to add to the buzz.

Watch the Announcement Video of ‘Jailer 2’:

According to the Sacnilk report, Shah Rukh Khan's portions for the film have been tentatively scheduled for March 2026. Interestingly, SRK was reportedly the initial choice for the cameo in Coolie (played by Aamir Khan), which he rejected due to undisclosed reasons.

Star-Studded Cameo Appearances in ‘Jailer 2’

RRajinikanth’s Jailer 2 is packed with a star-studded cast, with several new actors reportedly joining the upcoming film. Names like Mithun Chakraborty, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil are being associated with the project. However, these are just industry-insider leaks, and nothing can be verified about these casting updates yet. ‘Jailer 2’: Is Vijay Sethupathi Joining Rajinikanth and Nelson Dilipkumar’s Upcoming Action Drama Sequel? Here’s What We Know.

More About ‘Jailer 2’

Jailer 2 is a sequel to Rajinikanth and Nelson hit 2023 film Jailer. The upcoming movie will see the Tamil superstar reprise his role as 'Tiger' Muthuvel Pandian to face bigger challenges this time. Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu and Mirnaa are set to return for the sequel. SJ Suryah, Anna Rajan and Suraj Venjaramoodu will also be joining in important roles.

