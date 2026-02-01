Mumbai, February 1: Tollywood sensation Ram Charan is on cloud nine right now after becoming a father for the second time. The 'RRR' actor and his better half, Upasana Konidela, welcomed twins - a baby girl and a baby boy. Sharing the joy with his InstaFam, Ram Charan penned a heartfelt note on the photo-sharing app, saying that he sees the women in his life as his greatest strength.

"Happy to share that we have been blessed with a baby boy & girl. Having two daughters and a son fills us with immense gratitude. The women in our life have been our greatest strength. (sic)," he penned. Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela Welcome Twins, a Baby Boy and Girl; Chiranjeevi Shares the Joyful News.

The 'Acharya' actor further expressed his gratitude to his family and admirers for always being by their side. "I’m very thankful to all our fans, family and well-wishers who have stood by us and supported us through every moment," the post concluded.

Ram Charan got married to Upasana Konidela, the vice-chairman of Apollo Charity, in a traditional ceremony back in June 2012. Before getting engaged in December 2011, the couple had known one another for a long time. ‘Pathetic’: Chiranjeevi Wants Ram Charan To Have a Son To Carry On Their ‘Legacy’; Netizens Slam Superstar for His Sexist Comments (Watch Video).

In June 2023, Ram Charan and Upasana welcomed their firstborn, daughter, Klin Kaara. The power couple announced the news of their second pregnancy during Diwali 2025. Posting a clip from her Seemantham (baby shower) on social media, Upasana wrote, “This Diwali was all about double the celebration, double the love and double the blessings."

Announcing the arrival of his grandkids, Chiranjeevi shared on the internet, “With immense joy and a heart full of gratitude, we are happy to share that @AlwaysRamCharan and @upasanakonidela have been blessed with twins - a baby boy and a baby girl. Both the babies and the mother are healthy and doing well."

"Welcoming these little ones into our family is a moment of pure joy and divine blessing for us as grandparents. We sincerely thank everyone for their prayers, love, blessings and good wishes -Chiranjeevi & Surekha," the Megastar went on to add.

