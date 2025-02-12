Telugu icon Chiranjeevi has stirred disappointment among his fans following recent remarks at the Brahma Anandam pre-release event. While attending the event as chief guest, the actor expressed his wish for a grandson to carry on his legacy. In a lighthearted tone, Chiranjeevi also joked that living at home feels like being in a “ladies’ hostel” due to being surrounded by women. Though intended as humour, his comment has sparked controversy, drawing criticism for its insensitivity and adding to the backlash from the audience. Chiranjeevi Honoured With Guinness World Record: Ram Charan Pens Appreciation Post for His Dad, Writes ‘Your Hard Work Is Inspiration to Millions’.

What Did Chiranjeevi Say?

While addressing the crowd at the event, Chiranjeevi said, “When I’m at home, it doesn’t feel like I’m surrounded by my granddaughters; it feels like I’m a ladies’ hostel warden, surrounded by ladies all around. I keep wishing and telling (Ram) Charan, at least this time, have a boy so that our legacy continues, but his daughter is the apple of his eye… I’m scared that he might again have a girl." His comment has since sparked significant backlash online. Nayanthara Expresses Gratitude to Shah Rukh Khan, Chiranjeevi and Other Film Producers Amid Legal Feud With Dhanush.

'Disappointing'

Chiranjeevi is scared his son Ram Charan might have another daughter 😡 In 2025, the obsession with a male heir continues. Disappointing, but not surprising - PS - I have a girl and I have heard from 100s of people to give birth to a boy next. It feels horrible when people… pic.twitter.com/1jP81E0QT3 — Naveena (@TheNaveena) February 12, 2025

'Celebrity Like Him Should Be Cautious'

Celebrity like him should be cautious what to say in public. It’s so 😡 — Sandhya Vedullapalli (@Sandhyapalli) February 12, 2025

'Sad'

Feeling sad for @upasanakonidela and your born baby 😭, she is such a good soul! — AlluArjun Ruleuu 🦚 (@BunnyFan_Malay) February 12, 2025

'Pathetic'

Such things frm superstar🤮, comments shows we are too backwards in logical thinking. People dont understand, how such things are coming from their biased subconscious mind,which is being nurtured by patriarchs since many hundred years.Pathetic, tht people still dont understand🤮 — _Ashish_Speaks🏹☯️☮️🦉📸 🇮🇳 (@_ashish_somkuor) February 12, 2025

Chiranjeevi With The Girls From His Family

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Upasana Kamineni Konidela (@upasanakaminenikonidela)

In June 2023, Chiranjeevi had joyfully embraced grandfatherhood when his son, Ram Charan, and daughter-in-law, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, welcomed their baby girl Klin Kaara. The megastar shared his happiness on social media, celebrating the arrival of a new family member. For those unfamiliar, Chiranjeevi has two daughters, Sreeja and Sushmita.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 12, 2025 11:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).