Ram Charan, Rajinikanth, Pawan Kalyan, Kamal Haasan – Here’s How South Celebs Are Helping Out In the Wake Of Coronavirus Pandemic
Ram Charan, Rajinikanth, Pawan Kalyan, Kamal Haasan (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Numerous celebs from the South Cinema have come forward to help the daily wage workers, health/medical sectors, and many others in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. The outbreak has not only impacted the daily routine of individuals, but the income of daily wage earners have also been hit hard. Owing to the COVID-19 outbreak, several production work has been suspended due to which the daily wage workers have been suffering big time. Hence, the film bodies in India, have urged the celebs to come forward and contribute in the hour of crisis. COVID-19 Outbreak: Power Star Pawan Kalyan to Donate Rs 50 Lakh Each to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana CM Relief Funds.

Since the last few days, we have been seeing how the south stars are making contribution for combating the novel coronavirus. Some are donating money, whilst some have opted to pay for the medical equipment, some are providing rice bags and other grocery items, and so on. Kamal Haasan has initiated to convert his old house in Chennai into a temporary hospital.  Ram Charan, Pawan Kalyan, Rajinikanth, Vijay Sethupathi, Nithiin, Sivakarthikeyan, Prakash Raj, Manobala, and many other actors have also contributed in this hour of crisis. Let’s take a look at the list of south celebs who are helping out amid the coronavirus outbreak. Superstar Kamal Haasan to Convert His Old House Into a Temporary Hospital to Combat COVID-19.

Pawan Kalyan

Rajinikanth

Suriya - Karthi

Ram Charan

Nithiin

Anil Ravipudi

Mahesh Babu

Vijay Sethupathi

Kamal Haasan

Aren’t these celebs doing a great deed during the outbreak? This is indeed the time to see celebs coming forward and helping the nation, and they are doing every bit from their end. Looking forward to see more celebs making contributions in the hour of global crisis.  