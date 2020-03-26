Ram Charan, Rajinikanth, Pawan Kalyan, Kamal Haasan – Here’s How South Celebs Are Helping Out In the Wake Of Coronavirus Pandemic

Ram Charan, Rajinikanth, Pawan Kalyan, Kamal Haasan (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Numerous celebs from the South Cinema have come forward to help the daily wage workers, health/medical sectors, and many others in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. The outbreak has not only impacted the daily routine of individuals, but the income of daily wage earners have also been hit hard. Owing to the COVID-19 outbreak, several production work has been suspended due to which the daily wage workers have been suffering big time. Hence, the film bodies in India, have urged the celebs to come forward and contribute in the hour of crisis. COVID-19 Outbreak: Power Star Pawan Kalyan to Donate Rs 50 Lakh Each to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana CM Relief Funds.

Since the last few days, we have been seeing how the south stars are making contribution for combating the novel coronavirus. Some are donating money, whilst some have opted to pay for the medical equipment, some are providing rice bags and other grocery items, and so on. Kamal Haasan has initiated to convert his old house in Chennai into a temporary hospital. Ram Charan, Pawan Kalyan, Rajinikanth, Vijay Sethupathi, Nithiin, Sivakarthikeyan, Prakash Raj, Manobala, and many other actors have also contributed in this hour of crisis. Let’s take a look at the list of south celebs who are helping out amid the coronavirus outbreak. Superstar Kamal Haasan to Convert His Old House Into a Temporary Hospital to Combat COVID-19.

Pawan Kalyan

I will be donating Rs.1 crore to PM relief fund to support our https://t.co/83OmZ9biYX Sri @narendramodi ji,in turbulent times like this. His exemplary and inspiring leadership would truly bring our country from this Corona pandemic. — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) March 26, 2020

I will be donating Rs.50 Lakhs each to both AP and Telangana CM relief funds to fight against Corona pandemic. — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) March 26, 2020

Rajinikanth

50 lakh rupees donated by @rajinikanth sir to buy rice bags for nearly 15,000 registered #FEFSI workers. Most of them are daily wage labourers. Love and respect sir. — Prashanth Rangaswamy (@itisprashanth) March 24, 2020

Suriya - Karthi

Legendary Actor / Orator #Siva Kumar, #Suriya, #Karthi family has donated ₹10 Lakhs to #FEFSI workers who are facing industry shutdown due to Corona Virus Outbreak. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) March 23, 2020

Ram Charan

Hope this tweet finds you in good health. At this hour of crisis, inspired by @PawanKalyan garu, I want to do my bit by contributing to aid the laudable efforts of our governments... Hope you all are staying safe at home! @TelanganaCMO @AndhraPradeshCM @PMOIndia @KTRTRS pic.twitter.com/Axnx79gTnI — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) March 26, 2020

Nithiin

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak,I'd like to do my bit fr d country's safety. I wish to make a donation of ₹10 lakhs fund to @TelanganaCMO n another ₹10 lakhs to @AndhraPradeshCM fr d equipment needed to combat this epidemic. We can fight this together. #StayHomeStaySafe — nithiin (@actor_nithiin) March 23, 2020

Anil Ravipudi

I would like to contribute 5 lakhs each to the CM relief fund of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Let's maintain social distancing and make this Lock Down period a huge success. Let's stay away from each other and break the chain. #IndiaFightsCorona. @TelanganaCMO @AndhraPradeshCM — Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) March 26, 2020

Mahesh Babu

Let's battle the COVID-19 as a nation! I urge everyone to follow the rules put forth by our Government. My deepest gratitude for all your efforts @PMOIndia @TelanganaCMO @KTRTRS @AndhraPradeshCM @ysjagan. 🙏🙏 Humanity will rise and we will win this war! #StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/csfdtaZPWy — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) March 26, 2020

Vijay Sethupathi

Kamal Haasan

#Breaking | @ikamalhaasan pitches for Corona fight. The actor to convert his old house into a temporary hospital. TIMES NOW's Shilpa with details. | #NationalLockdown pic.twitter.com/rm8jjx8dKn — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) March 25, 2020

Aren’t these celebs doing a great deed during the outbreak? This is indeed the time to see celebs coming forward and helping the nation, and they are doing every bit from their end. Looking forward to see more celebs making contributions in the hour of global crisis.