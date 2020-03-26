COVID-19 Outbreak: Power Star Pawan Kalyan to Donate Rs 50 Lakh Each to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana CM Relief Funds

Power Star Pawan Kalyan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

There are numerous celebs who have come forward to help daily wage earners, provide financial aid for health services departments and much more. Be the actors from the South Cinema or Bollywood or Hollywood, all celebrities are doing their bit in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak. In fact, there are many commoners as well who are trying to help out the needy in this hour of global crisis. The celeb who has joined the bandwagon in donating funds, is none other than, Power Star Pawan Kalyan. Tollywood Actor Nithiin to Donate Rs 10 Lakh Each to the States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for Combating Coronavirus.

The superstar of Telugu Cinema, Pawan Kalyan, has shared a tweet in which he has mentioned that he would be donating Rs 50 lakh each to both the Telugu states – Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. He wrote, “I will be donating Rs.50 Lakhs each to both AP and Telangana CM relief funds to fight against Corona pandemic.” This is indeed one huge help by Tollywood’s favourite hero. It was just few days ago when Bheeshma actor Nithiin had announced that he would be donating Rs 10 lakh each to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana CM relief funds owing to COVID-19 outbreak. COVID-19 Outbreak: Superstar Rajinikanth Donates Rs 50 Lakh to FEFSI, whereas Vijay Sethupathi Contributes Rs 10 Lakh.

Pawan Kalyan’s Tweet

I will be donating Rs.50 Lakhs each to both AP and Telangana CM relief funds to fight against Corona pandemic. — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) March 26, 2020

Rajinikanth, Prakash Raj, Suriya along with brother Karthi, Vijay Sethupathi, and many other actors have also contributed to the Film Employees’ Federation of South India members. President RK Selvamani had issued a statement in which he had urged Kollywood stars to come forward and help the daily wage earners in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.