Superstar Kamal Haasan to Convert His Old House Into a Temporary Hospital to Combat COVID-19

Kamal Haasan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The coronavirus crisis which has hit the world overall has brought the globe to a standstill. Not just in foreign countries, the deadly bug has also made it's way to India and the situation is grim in the nation. From today (March 25), as per the guidelines of PM Narendra Modi, the country will be in a complete lockdown state for 21 days in total. Amidst this outbreak, many celebs are adhering to the rules whereas some are helping the ones in need. And now, going by the breaking update, it is South actor Kamal Haasan who is all set to convert his old house into a temporary hospital. Kamal Haasan Starrer Indian 2's China Shoot Canceled Due to Coronavirus Outbreak.

As reported by Times Now, the actor has confirmed that he will be turning his old abode in Chennai into a temporary hospital. Not just this, the report further claims that the doctors of MNM hospital are ready to treat the patients in need if the government gives permission. This is indeed a great help from the superstar in a time as such. Kamal Haasan Is Back Home! Indian 2 Actor Gets Discharged From Hospital Post Leg Surgery (View Pics).

Check Out The Tweet Below:

#Breaking | @ikamalhaasan pitches for Corona fight. The actor to convert his old house into a temporary hospital. TIMES NOW's Shilpa with details. | #NationalLockdown pic.twitter.com/rm8jjx8dKn — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) March 25, 2020

The coronavirus outbreak is not a joke and needs to be taken seriously as in India COVOD-19 cases till now is at 562, which has been rising with each passing day. Coming back to Haasan, earlier via a video the star had urged fans to stay indoors and practise social distancing.

"Tamil Nadu is now in the 4th week of the corona effect. We must avoid crowded places and go outside only most important needs. I've come out just for creating awareness through this video. It isn't necessary that Coronavirus will lead to death, but few, due to their existing health conditions might face death," the actor turned politician, was seen stating in the video. Stay tuned!