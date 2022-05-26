Debutant director Sarath Mandava's Ramarao On Duty, which stars Ravi Teja, has been delayed as the producers have now issued an official statement regarding the postponement of the release date. The film was supposed to be released in theatres on June 17. Ramarao On Duty Gets Postponed; Ravi Teja’s Film Not to Release in Theatres on June 17.

However, due to post-production delays, the film will be released at a later date. The producers will soon announce a new release date. Billed to be a film which is based on true events, Divyansha Kaushik and Rajisha Vijayan play the female lead roles. In his comeback, actor Venu Thottempudi will play a pivotal role in the film. Ramarao On Duty Song BulBul Tarang: Ravi Teja, Rajisha Vijayan’s First Single Is A Romantic Melody Crooned By Sid Sriram (Watch Video).

Check Out The Statement Below:

The release of #RamaRaoOnDuty is postponed and would not be releasing on June 17th due to extensive post production for the BEST and MASSIEST output! A New Release Date will be announced soon. pic.twitter.com/9ulOkExtsg — SLV Cinemas (@SLVCinemasOffl) May 26, 2022

The soundtrack for the film is composed by Sam CS, while Sathyan Sooryan ISC is the cinematographer, and Praveen KL is the editor.

