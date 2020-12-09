It was just a few days ago when Alia Bhatt had joined the sets of RRR in Hyderabad. A picture of her interacting with the film’s director SS Rajamouli had hit the internet. As per latest reports, the Bollywood actress, who is all set to make her debut in Telugu Cinema, has begun with the shooting of the film and the first shot of her has reportedly been filmed with the movie’s lead actors, Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Alia Bhatt Joins RRR Cast In Hyderabad, Makers Say 'A Very Warm Welcome To Our Dearest Sita'.

Alia Bhatt has been paired opposite Ram Charan in RRR and the first sequence that has been shot is an emotional sequence. About the actress’ shooting schedule for RRR, a source revealed to Mid-Day, “Alia, who makes her Telugu debut with the film, was expected to join the unit on November 2. However, her dates had to be shuffled, and she started shooting this week. Though a week-long schedule is on the cards, it could well extend to 10 days. On the first day, she filmed an emotional sequence with Ram Charan and Rama Rao Jr. Alia will have two more schedules next year before Rajamouli sir calls it a wrap.” RRR Actors Alison Doody And Ray Stevenson Share A Glimpse Of Their Looks From The Sets Of SS Rajamouli Directorial!

Further sharing about RRR’s storyline, the source shared, “Though largely fictionalised, the story — written by KV Vijayendra Prasad — draws instances from the two heroes’ continued fight against the establishment to assert the rights of the tribal community in Telangana region. However, the film steers clear of many crucial real-life events, including the Rampa Rebellion, which led to Raju's death.” RRR features Ram Charan as Alluri Sitarama Raju and Jr NTR as Komaram Bheem.

