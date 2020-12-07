Mumbai, Dec 7: Actor Alia Bhatt has started shooting for S S Rajamouli's upcoming period action drama "Rise Roar Revolt" ("RRR") in Hyderabad. The 27-year-old actor, who is making her debut in south cinema with the Telugu language film, shared the update on social media on Sunday. Sharing her selfie from the car, Bhatt wrote on her Instagram Story, "And finally en route Team RRR." Alia Bhatt Jets Off From Mumbai to RRR Shoot in Hyderabad and Her Airport Look is On Point (See Pics).

"RRR" narrates a fictional tale based on the lives of two freedom fighters in the early 20th century -- Alluri Sitarama Raju and Kumram Bheem, played by Ram Charan and N T Rama Rao Jr. In October, writer-director Rajamouli of "Baahubali" fame resumed shooting on the movie with the leading men in Hyderabad with necessary safety precautions amid the coronavirus pandemic, nearly seven months after the filming was halted. Alia Bhatt Shares ‘Mothers and Daughters Special’ Photo in Latest Instagram Post.

Check Out RRR's Tweet Here:

A very warm welcome to our dearest #Sita, the supremely talented and beautiful @Aliaa08 on to the sets of #RRRMovie! 🌟❤️#AliaBhatt pic.twitter.com/R7fSMkEkAd — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) December 7, 2020

Produced by DVV Entertainments, "RRR" also stars Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role. The film is slated to hit cinema halls on January 8, 2021, and will also be released in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.

