RRR actor Ram Charan was spotted at Mumbai airport, as he was seen in unusual black attire walking barefoot. The Rangasthalam actor observes a 41-day Deeksha, which is the reason behind his attire. Ram Charan, a core believer of Sabarimala Ayyappa, generally observes 'Deeksha', a 41-day ritual, whenever possible. As the actor was busy with back-to-back promotions for 'RRR', he started the 'Deeksha' post the movie's grand release. RRR Box Office Collection Week 2: Hindi Version Of Ram Charan, Jr NTR’s Film Stands At A Total Of Rs 184.59 Crore In India!

Ram Charan, who is a pet lover, had taken this oath to follow the Deeksha ritual, as he had a mannat when his pet dog 'Brat' fell sick some time ago. "I lost my Brat (pet dog) earlier. That pain was haunting me and hence my wife Upasana gifted me a similar puppy. I named him Brat, again. Brat got his leg fractured and hence I have a mannat that I will not eat non-vegetarian food until he gets up and run," Ram Charan had explained in one of his interviews earlier. Pushpa, RRR Reaffirms Tollywood’s Pan-India Appeal With Overseas Box-Office Dominance at the Same Time.

RRR Star Ram Charan in Black Attire

The man of the hour, the star of blockbuster #RRR, Mega Power Star @alwaysRamCharan at Mumbai ’s private airport today.#RRRamcharan pic.twitter.com/8Iq4j266OV — Nikil Murukan (@onlynikil) April 3, 2022

Now that the 'Magadheera' actor appeared in black Kurta and barefooted attire, close sources claim that the actor does it every once in a while, to keep his loved ones in his prayers and for positivity.

