New Delhi, November 29: Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025 is back in India. The Black Friday Sale opens the doors to major discounts across a wide range of products. Amazon Black Friday Sale runs from November 28 to December 1, 2025. The sale gives its customers a chance to explore various deals covering smartphones, electronics products, beauty items, apparel, and more from popular brands.

Customers will be able to explore deals and offers across multiple categories, ranging from home decor and electronics to beauty products and clothing. Discounts will apply to brands like Apple, OnePlus, Samsung, HP, and more. In a press release, Amazon said, "To make shopping easier, customers can shop from curated deal formats such as New Deal Drop with daily themed selections such as Black Friday Best brands, Trending deals, 8PM deals, Upgrade at 99 with no cost EMI and such." Nothing Phone 3a Lite Sale Will Start in India on December 5; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Galaxy Buds3 Pro is available at INR 16,999, and customers looking for tablets can get the Galaxy Tab S9 FE for INR 34,999 with bank discounts. Customers can get discounts reaching up to 45% on laptops from brands like Dell, ASUS, HP, and Lenovo.

Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025: Discount, Deals and Offers on Smartphones

Customers can expect price cuts with savings on categories like smartphones, along with an extra 10% discount on purchases made using select bank cards. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G is available at INR 1,18,999 with savings through select bank offers, while the Galaxy A55 5G can be picked up for INR 23,999. Moto G57 Power Sale To Begin in India on December 3, 2025; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Apple fans can get the iPhone 16 Plus for INR 76,490. OnePlus 15 starts at INR 69,499 with bank offers, followed by the OnePlus Nord 5 at INR 30,249. The iQOO Z10x 5G is available at INR 12,999 with bank deals and EMI options. The Redmi A4 5G is available at INR 7,999, while the Lava Bold N1 5G is available at INR 7,124 with bank savings.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Amazon Press Release). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

