RRR Update: SS Rajamouli To Rename Ram Charan-Junior NTR Starrer As 'Rama Ravana Rajyayam?'

SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR and Ram Charan during RRR pooja (Photo Credits: File Image)

SS Rajamouli's RRR has been one of the most anticipated films since the announcement. The man who gave the world the powerful franchise like Baahubali, has his next big thing ready. Hence the fans are extra excited to see what's on the mind of the maker. The Ram Charan-Junior NTR starrer multi lingual project's title has been a topic of discussion for long. While earlier it was reported that it would be 'Raghupati Raghava Rajaram' now it might be ‘Rama Ravana Rajyayam’. RRR: These Vintage Stills Are Claimed To Be Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt's Looks From SS Rajamouli Movie (View Pics Inside).

As per the latest reports the makers have been toying upon the idea of retaining 'Raghupati Raghava Rajaram' for the longest of time. However, it was then found that the title has already been registered by someone else. The makers of RRR tried to negotiate for the same with the concerned party. However, they lost out on the same after not agreeing to the astronomical rates demanded for the title by the owner.

Now, the ‘Rama Ravana Rajyayam’ is the new title that they are ready to announce, reportedly. The announcement might be done on 25 March 2020, which is also the auspicious occasion of Ugadi.

The flick marks south cinema debut for the Bollywood stars like Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt. It also stars Olivia Morris who was seen in Scream 4. The project is said to be mounted on the budget of Rs 350 to 400 crores, easily making it one of the expensive films in the movies history. There is no official confirmation on the title change yet by the makers.