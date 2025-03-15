Alia Bhatt, born on March 15, 1993 in Mumbai to director Mahesh Bhatt and actress Soni Razdan, is turning 32. Beginning her journey as a child actress in Sangharsh, where she played the younger version of Preity Zinta’s character, Alia made her official lead debut in Karan Johar’s 2012 campus romantic drama Student of the Year alongside Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. Though she has only completed 13 years in the industry, Alia is already regarded as one of Bollywood’s top actresses, with a National Award for Best Actress to her name. Alia Bhatt Birthday: 7 Times When the Actress Shared Her Happiest Moments With Fans on Social Media.

Over the years, Alia has delivered outstanding performances in films like Highway, Udta Punjab, Dear Zindagi, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Raazi, Gully Boy, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Darlings. She also made her Hollywood debut in Heart of Stone. While her only 2024 release, Jigra, underperformed at the box office, Alia’s career is studded with numerous hits.

On the occasion of her 32nd birthday, we revisit five of her biggest hits and where you can stream them online.

5. Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi

Indian Box Office Collection: INR 129.10 crore

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has a knack for extracting career-best performances from his leads, and with Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi, it resulted in a National Award win. This biopic of the former madame of Mumbai’s red-light area, Kamathipura, was also a commercial success. Gangubai Kathiawadi is streaming on Netflix.

4. Gully Boy

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in Gully Boy

Indian Box Office Collection: INR 140.25 crore

Loosely inspired by Eminem's 8 Mile, Zoya Akhtar’s film features stellar performances from its cast, particularly Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vijay Raaz, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Vijay Varma. This marked the first on-screen pairing of Alia and Ranveer, and their chemistry was electric. Gully Boy can be rented on YouTube.

3. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Indian Box Office Collection: INR 153.60 crore

Karan Johar reunited with Alia Bhatt for this larger-than-life romantic drama, pairing her with Ranveer Singh. The film also stars veterans Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. While Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is one of Alia’s highest-grossing films, its massive budget prevented it from being a blockbuster. The movie is streaming on Prime Video.

2. Brahmāstra – Part One: Shiva

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Brahmāstra – Part One: Shiva

Indian Box Office Collection: INR 257.44 crore

Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy adventure marked the first full-fledged pairing of Alia Bhatt with her now-husband Ranbir Kapoor (excluding her cameo in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil). Despite grossing INR 257.44 crore in India, the film’s mega budget made it an underperformer. While the movie showcased Alia in a relatively weaker role, it remains a visual spectacle. Brahmāstra – Part One: Shiva is streaming on JioHotstar. Alia Bhatt Turns Cheerleader for Her ‘Baby’ Ranbir Kapoor As He Inaugurates His Lifestyle Brand ARKS’ First Store, Actress Says ‘Can Literally Walk a Mile in Your Shoes’.

1. RRR

Alia Bhatt in RRR

Indian Box Office Collection: INR 274.31 crore (Hindi version)

Alia Bhatt’s first non-Hindi film was nothing short of monumental. Though her role was brief, SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus became one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated action dramas, featuring stellar performances from Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The film not only made history at the box office but also became the first Indian feature film to win an Oscar (for Best Original Song). RRR is streaming on Netflix, JioHotstar, and Zee5.

Despite being married to Ranbir Kapoor and a mother to Raha, Alia Bhatt has not let marriage or motherhood slow her career. She is set to star in the spy thriller Alpha, joining the YRF Spy Universe alongside Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, Hrithik Roshan's Kabir, and Salman Khan's Tiger. Additionally, she will reunite with Ranbir Kapoor and star alongside Vicky Kaushal in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War.

