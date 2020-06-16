Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Samantha Akkineni Says She ‘Failed as a Mom’ After Getting Mad at Her Puppy Hash for This Reason

South IANS| Jun 16, 2020 05:37 PM IST
Samantha Akkineni Says She ‘Failed as a Mom’ After Getting Mad at Her Puppy Hash for This Reason
Samantha Akkineni With Her Pet (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Southern star Samantha Akkineni says she has "failed as a mom" to her puppy Hash in a hilarious new social media post. Samantha took to Instagram Stories, where she is seen asking her French bulldog: "Whose toy is this Hash? Whose toy is this? Is this your toy? Or is this the neighbours toy? This is not your toy!" Samantha Akkineni Shares a Picture of Her First Harvest Of Cabbage Microgreens and It’s Sure to Inspire You to Take Up Gardening! 

With the clip, Samantha, who is married to southern star Naga Chaitanya, wrote: "I have failed as a mom... My son is a thief... Stole Bambi here from the pup next door." She then shared another picture of Hash, hiding in the pillows. She wrote: "Sulking". Samantha was last seen in the Telugu film "Jaanu". Samantha Akkineni Shares Her Standard VIII Report Card and 89% Result Proves She Was an Asset to the School (View Pic)

Check Out Samantha Akkineni's Instagram Story Below

Samantha Akkineni's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

She made a name for herself in Tamil and Telugu film industries. She is known for her performances in films such as "Ye Maaya Chesave", "Neethaane En Ponvasantham", "Eega", "Mersal" and "Rangasthalam". She impressed all with her role in "Super Deluxe" last year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2020 05:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

