Actress Samantha's upcoming mythology-based movie Shakuntalam, which is directed by Gunasekhar is in its final leg of the post-production phase now. Producer Neelima Guna, who had a chat with her Instagram followers on Sunday, revealed that there are a series of updates coming up, one of which is Samantha Ruth Prabhu's first look poster. Shakunthalam: Kabir Duhan Singh to Play the Role of King Asura in Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Magnum Opus.

Neelima had a chat with her Instagram fans, who had asked her for an update on Samantha's first look poster, to which she replied, "Very soon." "We have plans to release a series of updates. We can't wait to show off Samantha's first look from the movie," she wrote. When quizzed about the 'Shakuntalam' release date, she said that the magnum opus will be released soon this year. The young producer also announced that the 'Shakuntalam' team has planned to release the first single from the movie. Samantha Ruth Prabhu Says ‘Uffffffff So Hot’ After Watching Sanya Malhotra Dance On Oo Antava (Watch Video).

"We are working to release the first single soon," she added. "The first look will be out first. Other updates will follow," Neelima's message said. As one of Samantha's fans asked Neelima to describe Samantha, she wrote, "Beautiful, hardworking, resilient, passionate and an absolutely brilliant actor -- our Shakuntala."

Shakuntalam is expected to be released soon, as the post-production work is going on at a high pace. Starring Samantha as the queen, Dev Mohan plays King Dushyanta, while Allu Arjun's six-year-old daughter, Allu Arha will be seen as Prince Bharata. Kabir Duhan Singh will play King Asura.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 31, 2022 04:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).