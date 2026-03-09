Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is reportedly in early discussions to headline a "quirky" superhero film directed by the acclaimed filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK (Raj & DK). Adding to the buzz, latest industry reports suggest that Samantha Ruth Prabhu is the frontrunner to play the female lead, marking what would be her first on-screen collaboration with Khan. Salman Khan Signs Big-Budget Action Thriller With Dil Raju and Vamshi Paidipally; Shoot Begins THIS Month in 2026.

Salman Khan x Samantha Ruth Prabhu Soon?

According to a recent report by Mid-day, the project is being envisioned as a fresh take on the superhero genre, drawing comparisons to the tone of the 2008 Hollywood hit Hancock. The film reportedly features a "reluctant, retiring superhero," a departure from the traditional larger-than-life roles typically associated with Khan.

Sources close to the development told the publication, "Samantha is very much in the conversation. She shares a strong creative equation with the makers, and they feel she fits the part."

While official confirmations are still pending, the pairing has generated significant interest online. Samantha has previously worked with Raj & DK on the hit series The Family Man Season 2 and the Indian instalment of Citadel: Honey Bunny.

Production Timeline and Future Slate

The filmmakers are reportedly aiming to take the project on floors by August 2026. However, the schedule remains dependent on Khan’s existing commitments. The actor is currently wrapping up Battle of Galwan, directed by Apoorva Lakhia, which is slated for an April 17, 2026, release.

Following the Battle of Galwan, Khan is expected to begin work on an untitled high-octane action thriller produced by Dil Raju and directed by Vamshi Paidipally. Filming for that project is scheduled to start in April.

A New Creative Direction

For Raj & DK, this project marks a return to the big screen after a successful multi-year run in the streaming space with hits like Farzi and Gulkanda Tales. Known for their blend of dark humour and grounded action, the duo's collaboration with Salman Khan suggests a pivot toward a more stylised form of "mass entertainment." Salman Khan Seen Smiling on ‘Battle of Galwan’ Sets As Father Salim Khan Recovers From Hospitalisation (View Posts).

Meanwhile, Samantha is preparing for the release of her upcoming Telugu drama Maa Inti Bangaaram, which she also produced. That film is scheduled to hit theatres on May 15, 2026.

