Samantha Ruth Prabhu got married to Raj Niidmoru on Monday, December 1, 2025. The actress officially confirmed her marriage to the filmmaker by sharing the first pictures from their traditional wedding ceremony on social media. The couple's private wedding at Sadhguru's Isha Foundation in Coimbatore received significant attention on social media and their marriage photos went viral on the internet. Amid all this, Raj’s ex-wife Shyamali De shared a series of posts on her social media in her first update since the wedding. Filmmaker Raj Nidimoru’s Ex-Wife Shhyamali De Shares Cryptic Post After His Yogic Wedding With Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu (View Post).

Shhyamali De Reacts to Ex-Husband Raj Nidimoru’s Wedding to Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Not many know that before his wedding to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru was previously married to Shhyamali De. However, The Family Man director got divorced from her in 2022 before he started dating Samantha. On December 4, Shhyamali finally broke her silence on the noise surrounding Raj's wedding with Samantha.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimorus Viral Wedding Pictures

Taking to her Instagram stories, Shhyamali posted a long note thanking everyone who stood by her during this difficult phase. She wrote, "Thank you for all the kindness, the good wishes, the warm words and all the blessings. I spent a sleepless night, tossing and turning and debating and realised it would be ungrateful and churlish not to acknowledge all the good that is coming to me."

She also added that she has been practising meditation on Twin Hearts for the past two years, which involves her blessings from Mother Earth and people who bring peace and love. She added that what she is receiving now is the same energy that she spread before. Shhyamali mentioned going through a tough time as her guru was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer on November 9.

Shyyamali De Expresses Gratitude for All the Love and Support Amid Her Tough Phase

Shhyamali De's Request to Media

In her latest Insta story saw Shhyamali urged everyone not to reach out to her for drama or gossip, saying she isn’t looking for “attention, media coverage, exclusive interviews, brand promotions, paid partnerships, or sympathy.” Though De has not directly shared her reaction to the wedding, she always finds a way to convey her thoughts through cryptic posts on social media. Samantha Ruth Prabhu Ties the Knot with Raj Nidimoru; Actress Shares Sweet Thank-You Message for Sister-in-Law Sheetal, Says ‘So Blessed to Have You in My Life’ (View Post).

Shyyamali De’s Follow-Up Insta Stories

Raj Nidimoru and Shyyamali De’s Relationship

Shhyamali De, who is an assistant director by profession, got married to Raj Nidimoru in 2015. According to a Pinkvilla report, the couple parted ways in 2022. Samantha and Raj met each other for the first time on The Family Man Season 2 sets.

