Telugu TV actress Sravani Kondapalli recently died by suicide at her apartment in Hyderabad. When her mother found her hanging from the ceiling in the bathroom, her family rushed her to the hospital where she was declared dead. The family of the late actress has accused a person named Devraj Reddy who met her through TikTok. They have accused him of harassment and also driving her to take this extreme step. It also comes to light that the 26-year-old had already registered a complaint against the accused. Sravani Kondapalli Dies By Suicide, Telugu TV Actress' Family Accuses TikTok Friend Devraj Reddy of Harassing and Blackmailing Her.

The actress, popular for TV soaps like Manasu Mamata and Mounaragam, had accused Devraj of cheating on her. She also filed complaint against him for threatening her of uploading her private videos and photos on social media. She also stated in the complaint that he demanded Rs 1 Lakh in two installments in order to have her pictures and videos deleted. In the same complaint she had accused him of torturing her mentally and physically.

Her brother, Shiva Kodapalli told media, "My sister told me that she is under pressure as he was blackmailing her.” The News Minuted quoted SR Nagar Inspector of Police Narasimha Reddy saying, "A case has been registered against one man for alleged harassment and an investigation is underway.”

Sravani had also reportedly helped Devraj bag some roles after he asked her to do the same. As of now, case has been registered under Section 174 (Suspicious death) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 09, 2020 04:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).