Well known Telugu TV actress Sravani Kondapalli died by suicide on late Tuesday night at her house in Hyderabad. Sravani's mother found her hanging from the ceiling in the bathroom and the family rushed her to the hospital, but she was declared, brought dead, a report in Mumbai Mirror read. As per her family members' statements, Sravani was being harassed and blackmailed by a person named Devraj Reddy whom she befriended in Tik Tok and grew close with eventually. Jaya Prakash Reddy, Popular Telugu Actor, Dies Of Cardiac Arrest.

Sravani's mother told the portal, "He tortured her so badly that she was mentally disturbed and we had to take her to doctor." She also went on to reveal that Devraj had approached Sravani for roles in TV serials and she had even helped him bag a role. She revealed Devraj would go through Sravani's phones and had started threatening her of defaming her by releasing their private photos. Telugu Film Distributor Kamalakar Reddy and Father Nandagopal Reddy Die In Road Accident in Hyderabad.

Shravani's brother Siva revealed that despite Sravani paying Devraj the money, he continued to threaten and force her to continue with their relationship. Sravani had reportedly even filed a police complaint against Devraj but he remained undeterred even after Police warned him.

As per thenewsminute.com, Sravani's parents have filed a harassment complaint against Devraj. accusing him of driving Sravani to suicide. An inspector at SR Nagar police station told TNM, "A case has been registered against one man for alleged harassment and an investigation is underway.” Sravani was a well-known face in the Telugu TV industry having been a part of shows like Mounaragan, Manasu Mamata and Naaticharami among others.

