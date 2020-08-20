Leading Telugu film distributor Kamalakar Reddy and his father Nandagopal Reddy met an unfortunate end in Hyderabad, Telangana, in the wee hours of August 19. Kamalakar was travelling with his father to a hospital from Nellore to Telangana when this accident took place at around 3 am, at the Wadapally check post in Nalgonda district. While Nandagopal and Kamalakar did not survive, the driver of the ambulance that they were travelling in, has suffered severe injuries. Malayalam Actor Basil George Killed In Car Accident Near Muvattupuzha.

As per reports in thenewsminute.com, the duo was travelling to get treated from Apollo hospital in Hyderabad after they tested positive for COVID-19. The ambulance in which the duo was travelling, hit a lorry, leading to their deaths. While Kamalakar was 48 years old, his father was 75. Fellow distributor and producer Mukesh Ratilal Mehta, took to Twitter to condole the loss of his friend. Veere Di Wedding Casting Director Krish Kapur Dies In A Road Accident.

Check Out His Post Below:

2020 is wretched just got the news a very close friend a genuine friend and above all a good human being Kamalakar Reddy of KFC Entertainments is no more due to a road accident God can you please have mercy really shattered — MUKESH RATILAL MEHTA (@e4echennai) August 19, 2020

Prasanna Kumar from Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce (TFCC), told thenewsminute.com, "He was such a kind-hearted person yet straightforward when it comes to working. He was very close to me personally. It’s a big loss to the film industry. He is the official partner for Viacom18 and he is the leading distributor of Hollywood movies here. He has also worked in the distribution of movies in several other states too and has a strong base."

Kamlakar Reddy was one of the leading distributors and managing partner of KGC Entertainment. He had movies like Arjun Reddy, Padmavat and a host of Hollywood movies under his distribution belt for South states. We offer our heartfelt condolences to Kamalakar and Nandagopal's family members.

