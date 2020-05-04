Malayalam Actor Basil George Killed In Car Accident Near Muvattupuzha

Malayalam Actor Basil George (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Actor Basil George, known for his role in the Malayalam film Poovalliyum Kunjadum, died in a car crash on Sunday (May 3). The accident took place at Mekkadambu near Muvattupuzha, reports Onmanorama. The report further states that the 30-year-old actor, Nidhin (aged 35) and Ashwin Joy (aged 29) were three killed in this car accident. The car rammed into a building where migrant workers were staying, leaving three of them injured and also two others who were there in the car. These five have reportedly been admitted to the Kolenchery Medical Hospital. Malayalam Actor Ravi Vallathol, 67, Passed Away at Residence in Thiruvananthapuram.

The report states that Basil George along with four others in the car were headed to Muvattupuzha from Kolenchery. The accident took place yesterday around 9PM. The car reportedly hit an electric post first and then crashed into a local shop and the building where the migrant workers lived after the driver lost control of the car. As per preliminary reports, speeding is the reason cited for the cause of this accident. Shaji Thilakan, Son of Late Malayalam Film Actor Thilakan, Passes Away at 56.

The injured were immediately rushed to the hospital by the local people and fire force personnel. However, Basil George, Nidhin and Ashwin died before they could be hospitalised. Malayalam actor Basil George was the son of George and Siji and he has a brother named Bensil.