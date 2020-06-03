Veere Di Wedding Casting Director Krish Kapur Dies In A Road Accident

Krish Kapur (Photo Credits: Instagram)

And 2020 has claimed yet another person from the entertainment industry. While the country has been battling Coronavirus, recession, Cyclone Amphan and now Cyclone Nisarga in Mumbai, it has also been trying to fight the gloom that the deaths of film and television actors like Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Mohit Baghel, Wajd Khan and television actors Manmeet Grewal and Preksha Mehta's suicides due to lack of work, the industry has lost another personality. Wajid Khan Died of Cardiac Arrest, Had Tested Positive for COVID-19, Confirms Brother Sajid Khan.

Casting Director, Krish Kapur, who had films like Veere Di Wedding, Jalebi and Shubh Ratri to his credit, passed away in a tragic car accident, reported Tellychakkar. Krish had met with an accident on May 31 in his hometown. Late Actor Manmeet Grewal's Wife Confirms He Was In Depression Over Non-Payment of Dues and Loans (Details Inside).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krish Kapur (@i.am_krish_kapur) on Feb 24, 2019 at 1:01pm PST

The casting director was only 30 years of age at the time of his death. It is being reported that Krish succumbed to his injuries on May 31 itself. May his soul rest in peace. Our prayers are with his family.