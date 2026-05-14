‘Jana Nayagan’: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Pushes for His Final Film’s Release Amid CBFC Delay, Calls Producer Back From Cannes 2026 – Report

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In one of his first major moves since being sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, C Joseph Vijay has personally intervened to resolve the month-long deadlock surrounding his final film, Jana Nayagan. Reports indicate that the Chief Minister has summoned the film’s producer, Venkat K Narayana of KVN Productions, back to Chennai from the 2026 Cannes Film Festival to oversee the immediate efforts required to secure a release date. The film, a high-budget political action drama, has been mired in controversy and delays involving the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) since early January. ‘Jana Nayagan’ Release Update: Producer Shares Exciting News on Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s Final Film Amid CBFC Clearance Process.

Vijay Increases Efforts for ‘Jana Nayagan’ Release

The Chief Minister's intervention marks a significant escalation in the attempt to bring the film to theatres. According to sources cited by India Today, Narayana was in France for the annual film festival when he received the directive to return to the state capital. The move is seen as a strategic push to clear the final administrative hurdles that have kept the INR 500 crore project in limbo for over five months.

As Vijay transitions fully into his role as a public servant, there is a clear intent to settle his remaining professional commitments. Jana Nayagan is widely marketed as his "swansong" in the film industry, and the administration is reportedly keen to see it reach his massive fanbase without further interference.

Jana Nayagan’s Legal Standoffs

Originally scheduled for a festive release on January 9, 2026, ahead of Pongal, Jana Nayagan hit a wall when the CBFC withheld its certificate. While an initial committee suggested a U/A rating following certain cuts, the process was abruptly halted after the film was referred to a Revising Committee.

The delay was further exacerbated by logistical setbacks, including a March screening that was cancelled at the last minute when a committee member fell ill. Vijay has previously described these hurdles as a "conspiracy," suggesting that the film's politically sensitive themes made it a target for administrative stalling during the election season.

Piracy Concerns and Financial Impacts

The prolonged delay has not been without cost. In April 2026, the film suffered a major blow when a high-definition print was leaked online. The piracy incident reportedly led to nine arrests but caused significant damage to the film's market value. Industry analysts note that digital streaming deals, which were initially valued at approximately INR 120 crore with platforms like Prime Video, have reportedly been renegotiated to lower figures following the leak.

By bringing the producer back to Chennai, the team aims to finalise the certification and secure a theatrical window before further digital piracy can erode the film’s commercial potential. ‘Jana Nayagan’ Release Update: Producer Shares Exciting News on Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s Final Film Amid CBFC Clearance Process.

More About ‘Jana Nayagan’

Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan features an ensemble cast including Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, and Prakash Raj. The film’s tagline, "Torchbearer of Democracy," reflects its heavily political narrative—a theme that has resonated with the public following Vijay's recent victory in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2026 02:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).