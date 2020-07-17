Telugu star Varun Tej Konidela says he is waiting for the world to bounce back to normalcy in a new post on social media. Varun took to his verified Instagram account, where he shared a picture of himself relaxing on his sofa. In the image, he is seen wearing a maroon shirt paired with black pants. He completed his look with a pair of brown shoes. "Just waiting for the world to come back to normalcy!" he captioned the image. India Fights Corona: Megastar Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Sai Dharam Tej, Varun Tej Konidela Create Awareness Video to Tackle Coronavirus
Varun recently shared a black-and-white picture on Instagram showing him at the gym, with a beam of light on his face. "FOCUS," he captioned the image. The Telugu star, who has worked in hits like "Tholiprema", "Fidaa" and "F2", will next be seen in playing a boxer in his upcoming film, tentatively called #VT10. VT10: Varun Tej Wraps Up the Vizag Schedule of His Upcoming Boxing Film
Check Out Varun Tej's Instagram Post Below
View this post on Instagram
He will reportedly be seen playing a boxer in the film, a boxing drama helmed by debutant director Kiran Korrapati.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 17, 2020 11:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).