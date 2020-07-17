Telugu star Varun Tej Konidela says he is waiting for the world to bounce back to normalcy in a new post on social media. Varun took to his verified Instagram account, where he shared a picture of himself relaxing on his sofa. In the image, he is seen wearing a maroon shirt paired with black pants. He completed his look with a pair of brown shoes. "Just waiting for the world to come back to normalcy!" he captioned the image. India Fights Corona: Megastar Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Sai Dharam Tej, Varun Tej Konidela Create Awareness Video to Tackle Coronavirus

Varun recently shared a black-and-white picture on Instagram showing him at the gym, with a beam of light on his face. "FOCUS," he captioned the image. The Telugu star, who has worked in hits like "Tholiprema", "Fidaa" and "F2", will next be seen in playing a boxer in his upcoming film, tentatively called #VT10. VT10: Varun Tej Wraps Up the Vizag Schedule of His Upcoming Boxing Film

Check Out Varun Tej's Instagram Post Below

View this post on Instagram Just waiting for the world to come back to normalcy! A post shared by Varun Tej Konidela (@varunkonidela7) on Jul 16, 2020 at 11:27pm PDT

He will reportedly be seen playing a boxer in the film, a boxing drama helmed by debutant director Kiran Korrapati.

