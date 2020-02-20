Vijaya Nirmala’s Statue Unveiled on Her Birth Anniversary; Mahesh Babu with Father Krishna and Wife Namrata Shirodkar Attend the Inaugural Ceremony (View Pics)

Vijaya Nirmala’s Statue Unveiled on Her 74th Birth Anniversary (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Vijaya Nirmala is the late legendary actress of Telugu cinema. She was not only a phenomenal actress, but she was also a great director and producer. February 20 is her birth anniversary and on this special day, in honour of this veteran actress, a statue was unveiled today in Hyderabad. For the inaugural ceremony, Mahesh Babu (her step-son), Krishna and Namrata Shirodkar were seen in attendance. Pics from the event are all over the internet. Vijaya Nirmala Death: Mahesh Babu's Step Mom Passes Away 73 Due to Cardiac Arrest.

Vijaya Nirmala has acted in more than 200 films and she directed 44 movies in her career of over three decades. It was in the year 2002 when Vijaya Nirmala’s name was entered in the Guinness Book of Records as the female director of the most films. It was at the age of five when the legendary actress made her acting debut with the film Machcha Rekkai in Kollywood. And at the age of 11, she entered Tollywood with the film Panduranga Mahatyam. In the year 1971, Vijaya Nirmala directed her first film – Meena. Also, she is the only female filmmaker who has worked with Sivaji Ganesan and Rajinikanth. Jr NTR, Kajal Aggarwal and Others Express Condolences on the Demise of Vijaya Nirmala.

Vijaya Nirmala’s Statue Unveiled on Her 74th Birth Anniversary

Family In Attendance

Vijaya Nirmala’s Statue

Vijaya Nirmala gari statue inauguration on the occasion of her birth anniversary.. Her Contribution to the Telugu cinema as an actor, director and Producer is impeccable. 🙏 #SuperstarKrishna @urstrulyMahesh pic.twitter.com/RopN4rSHKZ — Surendra_Ane_Nenu 😎👊 (@SurendraAneNenu) February 20, 2020

It was on the sets of the film Sakshi, which released in 1967, she met Mahesh Babu’s father, Krishna. The duo worked in almost 47 films together and in 1969 they tied the knot.