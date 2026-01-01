Indian women’s cricket star Smriti Mandhana ended 2025 with a reflective note on social media, sharing a recap video of the year alongside a quote attributed to Lord Krishna from the Bhagavad Gita. The post drew attention as it followed her recent confirmation that her wedding with music composer Palaash Muchhal had been called off. Mandhana posted the video on Instagram on December 31, marking the end of a year that brought both major professional milestones and personal changes. Smriti Mandhana Calls Off Wedding With Palash Muchhal, India Ace Batter Issues Statement On Social Media (See Post)

Smriti Mandhana Shares Post on Instagram - See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Smriti Mandhana (@smriti_mandhana)

Smriti Mandhana Reflects on Highs and Lows of 2025

2025 proved to be a landmark year for Mandhana on the field. On November 2, she was part of the Indian women’s cricket team that lifted the World Cup for the first time, a historic achievement that was widely celebrated across the country. Off the field, her wedding preparations with Muchhal had also been in the public eye, with the couple initially set to marry on November 23, 2025. However, the wedding was later called off. The year-end video featured moments from Mandhana’s World Cup celebrations, family time, and training sessions. It concluded with a quote that read, “Before something great happens to you, everything falls apart. So just wait.” The message sparked discussion online, with many interpreting it as a reflection of the highs and lows she experienced over the year. Smriti Mandhana Body Shamed For Wearing 'Elegant' White Floor-Length Gown; Fans Issue 'Befitting Reply'.

Smriti Mandhana Confirms Wedding Called Off

Earlier, on December 7, Mandhana addressed speculation around her personal life through an Instagram Story, confirming that the wedding had been called off. She stated that she is a private person and requested respect for the privacy of both families. She also underlined her priorities, saying that representing India at the highest level remains her main focus and that she hopes to continue playing and winning trophies for the country. The couple’s relationship had drawn attention weeks earlier, from a proposal at the DY Patil Stadium to pre-wedding functions. The wedding was initially postponed after Mandhana’s father was hospitalised, followed by increased public scrutiny and speculation. Both Mandhana and Muchhal later addressed the situation separately, bringing closure to the matter.

