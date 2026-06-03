Who Is Kevin Kunta? Ram Charan’s Bodyguard and MMA Fighter Goes Viral After Security Scare at ‘Peddi’ Event

Telugu superstar Ram Charan’s security entourage has unexpectedly stolen the spotlight during promotional events for his upcoming film, Peddi. His personal bodyguard, Kevin Kunta, has emerged as a major social media sensation after photos and videos highlighted his striking screen presence, tall stature, and professional background as a mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter. The security guard's sudden rise to digital fame has sparked widespread curiosity online. ‘Peddi’ Trailer: Ram Charan Plays an Outstanding Sportsperson Excelling in Three Different Sports in Explosive Sports Action Drama! (Watch).

Security Breach at ‘Peddi’ Event Leaves Janhvi Kapoor Shaken

The intense interest surrounding Ram Charan's security came to a head yesterday during a high-profile Peddi pre-release promotional event in Vijayawada. While Ram Charan, co-star Janhvi Kapoor, and director Buchi Babu Sana were seated on stage interacting with the hosts, an overly enthusiastic fan suddenly breached the outer barricades and charged directly toward the actors.

The fan, who had notably styled his hair and clothing to look exactly like Ram Charan, ran up the stage at full speed. Sensing an immediate threat, Kevin Kunta reacted within seconds. Leveraging his athletic reflexes, Kunta intercepted the lookalike fan just before he reached Ram Charan, physically tackling and pulling him away from the stage.

Because the intervention happened inches away from the seating area, the fan violently lost his balance and almost crashed into Janhvi Kapoor. The sudden commotion left the actress visibly terrified and shaken. Broadcast cameras captured Kapoor flinching and panicking as the security team swarmed the platform to restore order.

Janhvi Kapoor Appears Scared After Ram Charan Fan Breaches Security at ‘Peddi’ Event

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Once the initial panic subsided and the fan was cleared, Ram Charan defused the tension with a characteristically calm gesture. He called the emotional fan back to the side of the stage to ensure he wasn't injured, and allowed him to respectfully touch his feet and exchange a few brief words.

Who is Kevin Kunta?

Behind the viral moniker, Kevin Kunta's real name is Abdou Kadirr Sowe. Born in 1998 in Gambia, West Africa, he currently resides and trains in Florence, Italy. Apart from his professional deployment in high-profile celebrity security, Kunta is an active international combat sports athlete.

Instagram Post of Kevin Kunta

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He is recognised by the Gambia Wrestling Association, where he is affectionately known as "Mama Lamin of Barra".

Kevin Kunta's Professional Mixed Martial Arts Career

Kunta's credentials go far beyond standard security training; he is a professional middleweight MMA fighter competing in Europe. According to data tracked by combat sports database Tapology, he has competed internationally and holds a professional record of four victories and six defeats, with his most recent formal bout occurring in November 2025.

His athletic disciplines and intense gym workouts, which he regularly shares on his growing Instagram account, have heavily contributed to his distinct, highly disciplined defensive posture when guarding high-profile figures.

Boduguard On Duty

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Addressing his bodyguard's sudden internet fame prior to yesterday's event, Ram Charan reacted with humour in an interview with journalist Amit Bhatia. "You people have made him so famous that I am not allowing him outside," the actor joked, smilingly adding that fans might try to bribe Kunta with chocolates or biscuits just to extract personal details about him. Charan confirmed that Kunta has been an integral and deeply trusted part of his family's security team for approximately four years.

Kevin Kuntas Estimated Earnings in Celebrity Security

As Kunta's public profile expands, media reports have circulated regarding his earnings as an international close-protection officer. Several industry speculations claim that Kunta commands a premium fee ranging between INR 2 lakh and INR 4 lakh per day for multi-city promotional tours and high-risk public events.

If these figures are accurate, they position him among the highest-paid celebrity protection professionals operating within Indian cinema. However, these daily rates remain unverified, as neither Kunta nor Ram Charan’s official representatives have commented on his financial contracts.

More About ‘Peddi’

The security surge comes at a crucial time as Ram Charan gears up for the global theatrical launch of Peddi tomorrow, June 4, 2026, preceded by paid previews tonight. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana and featuring music by AR Rahman, the film is a grand-scale, INR 300-crore rural sports action drama set in 1980s Andhra Pradesh. Ram Charan Apologises to Jasprit Bumrah After Calling Him a Footballer in Viral Video, Blames 'Human Error'.

Ram Charan underwent a massive physical transformation to play a multi-sport athlete, including a traditional wrestler for the project. Ironically, while Charan trained with real-life traditional pehelwans (wrestlers) for his action sequences, the real-world international fighter ensuring his absolute safety outside the ring has become an unexpected part of the film's media narrative.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 03, 2026 12:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).