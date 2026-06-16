‘Why Is She Everywhere?’: Alia Bhatt To Join Prabhas’ ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Sequel? Netizens React to Viral Casting Report

A wave of excitement is sweeping through social media as reports indicate that Alia Bhatt has joined the cast of Kalki 2898 AD Part 2, the sequel to the ambitious mythological sci-fi blockbuster. This development comes amidst prior confirmation of Deepika Padukone's exit from the franchise, fueling initial speculation that Bhatt would step into her shoes. However, recent reports clarify that Alia Bhatt will be portraying a new, crucial character, while Sai Pallavi is reportedly slated to take on the role of Sumathi (SUM-80), originally played by Padukone. ‘Kalki 2’: Amitabh Bachchan Shares BTS Pictures With Kamal Haasan, Shoot Begins in Hyderabad (See Pics).

Deepika Padukone, who played the significant character of Sumathi in the first instalment, officially departed from the sequel on September 18, 2025. Production house Vyjayanthi Movies issued a statement citing an inability to find a "partnership" and emphasising the demanding "commitment" a film of Kalki's magnitude requires. Reports circulating at the time suggested reasons for her exit included a reduction of her role to a cameo in the sequel and alleged demands for a significant pay hike or specific work hours.

Alia Bhatt to Join Deepika Padukone in Kalki 2898 AD Sequel?

The answer to this popular query is both yes and no. Yes, Alia Bhatt is reportedly a new addition to the Kalki 2898 AD sequel. However, multiple sources confirm she is not directly replacing Deepika Padukone in her role as Sumathi (SUM-80). Instead, Bhatt has been cast in a distinct, important character within the expanding Kalki cinematic universe and has already commenced shooting her portions in Hyderabad. The makers are expected to make an official announcement regarding her role and the full cast at the appropriate time.

Alia Bhatt to Join ‘Kalki 2’ But Not as Deepika Padukone's Replacement

Netizen Reaction to Alia Joining Prabhas Starrer

The news of Alia Bhatt's alleged inclusion has ignited a storm of reactions across social media platforms. Fans of the franchise and the stars have expressed a mix of anticipation and curiosity. Many are thrilled by the prospect of another prominent Bollywood actress joining the ensemble cast, further enhancing the film's pan-Indian appeal.

Others are keenly discussing the implications of a new character for Alia, especially given the existing storyline and the reportedly new casting for Sumathi with Sai Pallavi. The online chatter reflects the immense buzz surrounding Kalki 2898 AD Part 2, with fans eagerly awaiting official confirmations and further details about the plot and character dynamics. ‘Kalki 2′: Sai Pallavi to REPLACE Deepika Padukone in Prabhas’ Upcoming Sci-Fi Film? Here’s What We Know.

Netizens React to Alia Bhatt Joining ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Sequel

(Photo Credit: Reddit)

Director Nag Ashwin confirmed that the sequel's production has already begun, with plans to accelerate shooting in the coming months, aiming for a grand theatrical release in December 2027. The film continues to be one of the most talked-about projects in Indian cinema, promising an expansive continuation of its unique blend of mythology and science fiction.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 02:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).