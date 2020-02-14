World Famous Lover Full Movie in HD Leaked on TamilRockers & Telegram Links for Free Download and Watch Online: Vijay Deverakonda's V-Day Release Affected By Piracy?

Vijay Deverakonda in World Famous Lover (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Vijay Deverakonda starrer Telugu romantic film, World Famous Lover has hit the screens finally. The film was much in the buzz, especially after the bold and confusing trailer. The flick has Vijay who romances Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite on the screen. Now, just on the day of the release, the film has been leaked on the piracy sites. As per the latest reports, World Famous Lover full movie in high-definition (HD) quality has been leaked on TamilRockers and similar sites. The links of World Famous Lover film has reportedly been made available for free download and watch online. It is seen that World Famous Lover is available in 1080p HD, 480p, 720p as well as in cam-rip versions. World Famous Lover Movie Review: Vijay Deverakonda, Aishwarya Rajesh Starrer is High on Romance and Emotion Say Twitterati.

Unless you are off the internet, you might by now know that Telegram app is the new go-to place for the guilty cine-goers. They are searching for the leaked links of the film on this app. Also, there are a few keywords that are going in trend like World Famous Lover Full Movie Download, World Famous Lover Tamilrockers, World Famous Lover Tamilrockers HD Download, World Famous Lover Movie Download Tamilrockers, World Famous Lover Telegram, World Famous Lover Telegram links, World Famous Lover Full Movie HD Telegram, World Famous Lover Full Movie Download 480p, World Famous Lover in Hindi and many others.

We wonder how this online leak is going to affect the business of the film. With so many positive reviews for the flick, there is going to be a high demand for its watch. Also, let us not forget that this is a valentines week as well. World Famous Lover, directed by Kranthi Madhav hits piracy, just like every other buzzy movie.