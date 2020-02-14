World Famous Lover Movie Review: Vijay Deverakonda, Aishwarya Rajesh Starrer is High on Romance and Emotion Say Twitterati 
World Famous Lover Twitter (Photo Credits: Twitter)

After back to back successes oF Arjun Reddy and Dear Comrade, Vijay Deverakoda is back with another big release for Valentine's Day 2020. The actor's new film, World Famous Lover has now hit the screens after creating a huge buzz with its trailer. The film stars Vijay along with Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite in lead roles. From its trailer, it looked like the film had all the elements for becoming a perfect Valentine's Day release given that it has everything from passionate love to heartbreak and all the craziness of relationships. The film's songs too received a lot of love from audiences and now with the film hitting the screens, it looks like fans have loved it. World Famous Lover Song My Love: Vijay Deverakonda's Romantic Track Is Like a Breath of Fresh Air! (Watch Video).

Social media is already trending with '#WorldFamousLover' and positive reviews are pouring in for VD and the film too. The film's promos did suggest that it has Arjun Reddy vibes and looks like that has worked in favour of the makers. The trailer showed Deverakonda in various phases in this film as he moves from one woman to another, finding different things from love to lust. It also had an emotional twist and it seems that has struck a chord with the audiences. Here are the twitter reviews of the VD film. Vijay Deverakonda's World Famous Lover Teaser Is OUT and Twitterverse Cannot Help But Call It Arjun Reddy 2!

Vijay and Aishwarya's Chemistry is Brilliant!

Fresh, Romantic and Emotional:

Story Is Impressive!

Vijay is Fabulous:

Raashi Khanna and Aishwarya Rajesh Performances are Amazing:

Vijay Deverakonda Can Be Telugu Industry's Kamal Haasan:

Looks like Vijay's film is winning praises mainly because of his superb chemistry with Aishwarya Rajesh and Raashi Khanna. The film has been directed by Kranthi Madhav.