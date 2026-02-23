Yash Applauds JJ Perry’s Taurus Win for Best Action Director, Calls Him ‘True Master of the Craft’

Rocking Star Yash took to social media to congratulate Hollywood action legend JJ Perry, who is also the stunt director of Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown Ups, on winning Best Action Director at the prestigious Taurus World Stunt Awards — one of the highest honours in stunt design.

Sharing a picture of Perry proudly holding his trophy, Yash wrote, “Congratulations brother @jilocoperry for winning Best Action Director at the Taurus Awards. A true master of the craft, this is just one of many more milestones to follow!!” ‘Toxic’: Zee Music Company, KVN Productions and Yash Unite for Landmark 2026 Music Rights Deal for Action Film.

Yash Congratulates JJ Perry’s Taurus Win for Best Action Director

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@thenameisyash)

Globally known for staging high-impact action in films like John Wick, the Fast & Furious franchise and Day Shift, JJ Perry has been spearheading one of the most ambitious action schedules mounted for Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown Ups. What began as an international collaboration has since evolved into a partnership rooted in creative trust, with Perry working closely alongside Yash during the Mumbai schedule to craft a distinctive action language blending global precision with Indian storytelling depth.

As Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups moves toward its worldwide theatrical release on March 19, 2026, the creative synergy between Yash and JJ Perry is emerging as one of the film’s most powerful driving forces. Makers of ‘Toxic’ Present Audiences a ‘Ticket to Hell’ With Yash’s New Clean-Shaven Look, Hinting at His Powerful Dual Role.

About 'Toxic'

Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film is shot in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and other languages — reinforcing its expansive global vision.

Produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth and Tara Sutaria.